Ohio State football ‘Face of the Position’: What safety do you think of? Vote!

We’re beginning to gear up for the football season here at Buckeyes Wire, and we’ve been going through a series over the past year of identifying the face of each position in OSU football history.

It’s aptly named, the “Face of the Position,” and it’s really exactly as it sounds. When you think of a position group at Ohio State, who do you think of? From quarterback to linebacker to placekicker and beyond, OSU has some of the most iconic and historical college football players that have taken their place among the best in the game.

However, one player stands out above all else when you shroud them behind the colors of scarlet and gray, and that’s where we are going to ask for your assistance.

We’ve already looked at the quarterback position, running backs, wide receivers, offensive linemen, tight ends, and defensive tackles. It’s now time to move to continue the look by nominating four safeties for you to choose from while asking you to vote on the winner via a Twitter poll.

We’ll keep voting up for five days, and at the end of it, we’ll reveal the winner of each when the series is complete. Make sure you scroll to the bottom to cast your vote from the nominees in a Twitter poll and feel free to write in a candidate if you think of another player.

Tim Fox (1972-1975)

Tim Fox, part of the January 1, 1976 Ohio State Buckeye 🏈 team (“the greatest of all time team”) that lost to UCLA in Rose Bowl 🌹. @steelers_realm @randycrossFB @DickVermeil pic.twitter.com/axMoJYjN7b — ROBERT McKENZIE (@steelers1288) December 19, 2020

The Argument

Ohio State won a Big Ten title all three years Fox started for them. His teams also never lost to Michigan. He was a captain and named All-Big Ten and first-team All-American in 1975 — totaling 44 tackles and an interception return for a TD.

Fox also was the leading punt returner in 1975 with 12 punt returns for 182 yards and one touchdown. He is the uncle of another former Ohio State safety, Dustin Fox.

Jack Tatum (1968-1970)

Ohio State football named DBU by ESPN - Buckeyes Wire

The Argument

Tatum was as imposing and intimidating as anyone that played the game. He was fearless and known for his punishing hits. Truth be known, he played a lot at cornerback and linebacker as well, but we’re recognizing him as a safety because of his style of play and role on the team, and because of what he ended up being in the NFL.

To say that Tatum was a decorated player is an understatement. He was recognized as a unanimous first-team All-American in 1969 and 1970, and a first-team All-Big Ten performer from 1968-1970. He was also selected as the National Defensive Player of the Year in 1970.

He is a member of the College Football Hall of Fame and had a long and distinguished career in the NFL.

Mike Sensibaugh (1968-1970)

Lockland & Ohio State Great Mike Sensibaugh pic.twitter.com/FWAVHGS3K1 — Mr. Bollmer (@vikingBollmer87) April 3, 2021

The Argument

On the same teams as Tatum was another hard-hitting safety, Mike Sensibaugh. He was born in Cincinnati and still owns both the OSU single-season interception mark (9), and the OSU career INT record (22).

Always in the right place at the right time, Sensibaugh was adept at reading opposing offenses, often bating the quarterback into mistakes. His momentum-changing interceptions often gave OSU a short field to play with on offense.

He was a first-team All-American along with Tatum in 1970 and appeared on Ohio State’s All-Century Team.

Mike Doss (199-2002)

Former Ohio State safety Mike Doss to be enshrined in CFB Hall of Fame

The Argument

Doss is one of just seven Buckeyes to be named as a three-time first-team All-American — completing the feat from 2000-2002. He was a member and captain of the 2002 national championship team and was named the Fiesta Bowl MVP for his efforts in the classic 31-24 win over the Miami Hurricanes.

For his career, the Canton native had a whopping 331 tackles from the safety spot, which still ranks him in the top ten all-time at Ohio State. He earned All-Big Ten all three years he started in Columbus and was named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year in 2002.

He most famously came back for his senior season for a chance to win the national title. That dream became a reality on January 3, 2003. It would be Ohio State’s first national title since 1968 at the time.

VOTE! We'll announce the winner after five days.

When you think of the safety position historically at Ohio State, what player comes to mind? Vote and we'll claim a winner in our 'Face of the Position' series. Write in a candidate if you desire. #faceoftheposition #GoBucks — Buckeyes Wire (@BuckeyesWire) July 4, 2023

