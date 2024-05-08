Ohio State football extends offer to elite 2026 Maryland offensive tackle

It may seem odd, but Ohio State football’s most recent recruiting news is mainly coming from classes that won’t sign in December or early February.

The Buckeyes aren’t ignoring the 2025 cycle, but they have made the majority of their evaluations with offers already having gone out. The 2026 cycle is a different story, as Ohio State’s coaching staff is still looking at prospects.

One of those is Maryland offensive tackle, Immanuel Iheanacho, who was offered a scholarship by the Buckeyes on Wednesday afternoon. The 6-foot, 7-inch, 340-pound lineman is viewed as one of the best players in the country, ranking as the No. 92 overall prospect and 9th tackle according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

Iheanacho had quite the exciting afternoon, as not only did Ohio State offer, so did Michigan State, South Carolina and Oregon. The battle for his commitment won’t be easy, but the Buckeyes have a good history of winning DMV recruiting battles.

