Ohio State football: What to expect from safety commit Leroy Roker

Ohio State Football identified a safety in Florida’s Leroy Roker, and offered him a scholarship earlier this month. Then hosted him for a visit in the Buckeyes win over Maryland, shortly after Roker pulled the trigger to join the Buckeyes 2024 recruiting class.

The 6-foot, 1-inch, 170-pounder doesn’t have the offer list nor the ranking, No. 115 safety and 1153rd overall prospect according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings, that most of us are accustomed to. However, if he’s a take from the coaching staff, then that should be enough for us.

After watching his midseason highlights, it’s fairly easy to see why Ohio State went after him. Find out below what I saw when watching Roker’s tape.

Ball hawk

Film Don’t Lie. @LeroyRoker10 🚨 2023 Season SR Highlights 🚨

🎞️ SIX-GAME HL REEL 🎞️ 👤 Leroy Roker

🎓 2024 DB

🏈 Bishop Verot HS

📍 Lee County, FL

📞 @CoachRodeBV

🔗 https://t.co/Fb9PzfgAB9@H2Athletes x @BishopVerotFB pic.twitter.com/ILOB5X6UkT — Hasani (H2) | Football Recruiting (@H2_Recruiting) October 4, 2023

Scout’s view

From the safety position, Roker is a menace for opposing quarterbacks defending the back end of the defense. He’s got great instincts, reads eyes well, breaks on throws, and has the hands to make the plays. Having a back-end defender like Roker is key to a Jim Knowles defense.

Athleticism

Just find another way to score as ⁦@_CarterSmith9⁩ gets TD pass 5, but Leroy Roker did all the work taking the screen 70 yards on 3rd and 8. 41-14 ⁦@BishopVerotFB⁩ over ⁦@PortCharlotteFB⁩ with 7:03 3rd q ⁦@nphssports⁩ pic.twitter.com/AAkrAtQccc — Ed Reed (@EDREED_NP) August 25, 2023

Scout’s view

Not only does Roker do a great job of reading plays, but he’s athletic enough to make them. Good to great speed allows him to get to where he needs on the field, and then if the ball get’s into his hands, he can make plays. He dabbles a bit on offense, but his future is on the other side of the ball.

Special teams

8:59 2Q: @BishopVerotFB 12, @FBA_Athletics_ 8 Leroy Roker breaks one, taking this to the house from 89 yards out. The Verot offense has arrived.@nphssports @NDN_PrepZone pic.twitter.com/lhWFpjIkAI — Alex Martin ♛ (@NP_AlexMartin) September 15, 2023

Scout’s view

The quickest way for many football players to see the field early is special teams and Roker excels in that department. He’s a great gunner and although not quite enough top end speed to be an elite returner, as an up-man, if there’s a short kick, he can make what looks like a small play into a big one.

Hard hitter

Leroy Roker just added an amazing 70 yard catch and run to his two interceptions to give Verot a 41-14 lead with 7:03 left in the third quarter. #sunpreps pic.twitter.com/upBPPQecr8 — Charles Ballaro (@chuckballaro) August 25, 2023

Scout’s view

I love seeing a hard hitting safety and Roker fits that mold. He uses his already mentioned athletic ability and instincts to put himself into a good position to makes plays. When Roker does, he hits like a ton of bricks.

Outlook

Scout’s view

It’s going to be a difficult room for Roker to crack, but he has the ability to make some waves eventually. He’ll most likely he will have to take an initial redshirt season, while getting stronger, adding weight and learning the defense. Once he’s able to check those boxes, Roker should be the back-end playmaker of a Buckeye defense.

Contact/Follow @BuckeyesWire on X (formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Michael Chen on X.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire