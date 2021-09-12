Ohio State football ESPN game-by-game win probabilities updated after Oregon loss

Each week, we take a peek at the win probabilities for the remainder of Ohio State football’s contests according to ESPN’s FPI Matchup Predictor. It takes on a little more significance now that the Buckeyes dropped a game against Oregon, so it’ll be interesting to see how that all plays out.

Prior to the game against the Ducks on Saturday, OSU was favored to win every single game on the 2021 docket, but has that changed any? Penn State continues to win, Michigan has looked good early, and Ohio State’s defense has looked like a wet paper towel against a spray of bullets so far in 2021.

The Buckeyes still have ten regular-season games remaining, so there’s plenty of time to get some things corrected. Here’s how each matchup looks when it comes to ESPN’s change in win probabilities for each Ohio State game after Week 2.

Sept. 18 vs. Tulsa

Dec 31, 2020; Fort Worth, TX, USA; Tulsa Golden Hurricane cornerback Akayleb Evans (26) celebrates a sack of Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Will Rogers (2) during the first half at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Ohio Stadium (Columbus)

Predicted Winner: Ohio State Buckeyes Win Probability: 95.2% (down from 97.7%) All-Time Series: OSU leads 1-0

Projected running record: 2-1

Sept. 18 vs. Akron

Akron Zips wide receiver George Qualls Jr. (4) celebrates with Akron Zips wide receiver Tony Grimes Jr. (16) after scoring during the first half of an NCAA football game at InfoCision Stadium, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Akron, Ohio. [Jeff Lange/Beacon Journal]

Ohio Stadium (Columbus)

Predicted Winner: Ohio State Buckeyes Win Probability: 99.8% (no change) All-Time Series: OSU leads 7-1

Projected running record: 3-1

Oct. 2 at Rutgers

Sep 28, 2019; Ann Arbor, MI, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights mascot Henry looks on during the first quarter against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

SHI Stadium (Piscataway, New Jersey)

Predicted Winner: Ohio State Buckeyes Win Probability: 81.3% (down from 87.9%) All-Time Series: OSU leads 7-0

Projected running record: 4-1

Oct. 9 vs. Maryland

Sep 4, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins running back Tayon Fleet-Davis (8) runs the ball during the fourth quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Ohio Stadium (Columbus)

Predicted Winner: Ohio State Buckeyes Win Probability: 90.0% (down from 94.7%) All-Time Series: OSU leads 6-0

Projected running record: 5-1

Oct. 23 at Indiana

Indiana coach Tom Allen talks to Indiana players before running onto the field against Michigan State at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, Indiana)

Predicted Winner: Ohio State Buckeyes Win Probability: 81.4% (down from 89.7%) All-Time Series: OSU leads 76-12-5

Projected running record: 6-1

Oct. 30 vs. Penn State

Dec 28, 2019; Arlington, Texas, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Sean Clifford (14) looks to pass in the second quarter against the Memphis Tigers at AT&T Stadium. Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Ohio Stadium (Columbus)

Predicted Winner: Ohio State Buckeyes Win Probability: 69.6% (down from 81.1%) All-Time Series: OSU leads 21-14

Projected running record: 7-1

Nov. 6 at Nebraska

Sep 4, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) looks to hand off the ball to running back Markese Steppingstones (30) during the game against the Fordham Rams in the first half at Memorial Stadium. Credit: Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports

Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, Nebraska)

Predicted Winner: Ohio State Buckeyes Win Probability: 77.7% (down from 87.7%) All-Time Series: OSU leads 8-1

Projected running record: 8-1

Nov. 13 vs. Purdue

October 20, 2012; Columbus, OH, USA; Purdue Boilermakers running back Akeem Shavers (24) is tackled by Ohio State Buckeyes defensive back Christian Bryant (2) defensive lineman John Simon (54) and linebacker Ryan Shazier (10) at Ohio Stadium. Ohio State won the game 29-22 in overtime. Credit: Greg Bartram-USA TODAY Sports

Ohio Stadium (Columbus)

Predicted Winner: Ohio State Buckeyes Win Probability: 87.8% (down from 94.5%) All-Time Series: OSU leads 39-15-2

Projected running record: 9-1

Nov. 20 vs. Michigan State

Sep 3, 2021; Evanston, Illinois, USA; The Michigan State Spartans celebrate their win over the Northwestern Wildcats at Ryan Field. The Michigan State Spartans won 38-21. Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

Ohio Stadium (Columbus)

Predicted Winner: Ohio State Buckeyes Win Probability: 83.6% (down from 86.8%) All-Time Series: OSU leads 34-15

Projected running record: 10-1

Nov. 27 at Michigan

Michigan Wolverines defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97), linebacker Josh Ross (12) and defensive tackle Christopher Hinton (15) get ready during second-half action against the Western Michigan Broncos Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Ohio Stadium (Columbus)

Predicted Winner: Ohio State Buckeyes Win Probability: 59.7% (down from 74.2%) All-Time Series: Michigan leads 58-51-6

Projected running record: 11-1

