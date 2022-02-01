Ohio State football’s eleven early enrollees from the 2022 recruiting class
Nowadays it is not uncommon for the members of an Ohio State recruiting class to get a jump start on their careers by enrolling in January before they graduate from high school. It’s no different across the landscape of big-time college football.
It gives commitments an early start to college and also gets them into the machine that is OSU football so that they can learn the ropes, get acclimated to being student-athlete at a college football powerhouse — and yes — begin to get noticed so they have a shot to receive playing time early in their careers.
It’s the same this year. All told, eleven of Ohio State’s 21-member (so far pending surprises on signing day tomorrow) recruiting class for the 2022 cycle are already on campus and a part of the program.
That’s down a little from last season when fifteen members enrolled, and fourteen the year prior for the 2020 class. Still, it’s a significant number that we’ll learn more about as things progress.
But first, to get you started, we thought we’d highlight the eleven members of the Ohio State football 2022 recruiting class that are officially early enrollees so you can keep track and follow along. They’ll all be a part of the spring game and all that goes along with the program leading into this fall when the others from their class arrive.
Jyaire Brown, Cornerback
Jyaire Brown was a top recruit in Louisiana who committed to Ohio State in April. He’s now moved to Cincinnati and will play for Lakota West this season. Credit: USA TODAY Sports
Recruiting Profile
School/Hometown | Lakota West, West Chester, OH
Height/Weight | 6-foot, 178-pounds
Recruiting Ratings
Recruiting Service
Star Rating
National Ranking
Position Ranking
State Ranking
247Sports
****
N/A
28
11
Rivals
****
164
16
9
ESPN
****
221
28
8
On3
****
N/A
38
12
C.J. Hicks, Linebacker
100% Committed to @OhioStateFB #BIA #GoBucks #H2 #LLL❤️⭕️🌰 pic.twitter.com/hot7XnQQY1
— CJ “KING” Hicks (@imcjhicks) May 1, 2020
Recruiting Profile
School/Hometown | Archbishop Alter, Dayton, OH
Height/Weight | 6-foot, 2-inches, 215-pounds
Recruiting Ratings
Recruiting Service
Star Rating
National Ranking
Position Ranking
State Ranking
247Sports
*****
10
2
2
Rivals
*****
18
1
2
ESPN
*****
16
2
2
On3
*****
14
2
2
George Fitzpatrick, Offensive Tackle
100% COMMITTED‼️ #GoBucks 🌰@Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/cjwgWxxKP2
— George Fitzpatrick (@georgefitz88) July 9, 2021
Recruiting Profile
School/Hometown | Cherry Creek, Englewood, CO
Height/Weight | 6-foot, 6-inches, 274-pounds
Recruiting Ratings
Recruiting Service
Star Rating
National Ranking
Position Ranking
State Ranking
247Sports
****
165
15
2
Rivals
****
N/A
30
2
ESPN
****
N/A
37
2
On3
****
279
22
1
Caden Curry, Defensive End
Center Grove’s Caden Curry (91) during practice on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, at Center Grove High School in Greenwood Ind. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network
Recruiting Profile
School/Hometown | Center Grove, Greenwood, IN
Height/Weight | 6-foot, 2-inches, 240-pounds
Recruiting Ratings
Recruiting Service
Star Rating
National Ranking
Position Ranking
State Ranking
247Sports
****
140
13
3
Rivals
****
75
9
3
ESPN
****
187
17
5
On3
****
184
25
5
Kyion Grayes, Wide Receiver
Chandler High wide receiver Kyion Grayes catches a pass during practice on May 10, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network
Recruiting Profile
School/Hometown | Chandler, Chandler, AZ
Height/Weight | 5-foot, 11-inches, 170-pounds
Recruiting Ratings
Recruiting Service
Star Rating
National Ranking
Position Ranking
State Ranking
247Sports
****
87
14
2
Rivals
****
96
18
2
ESPN
****
147
20
2
On3
****
137
22
2
Devin Brown, Quarterback
Queen Creek High quarterback Devin Brown throws a pass during a scrimmage against Hamilton High in Queen Creek, Ariz. Sept. 23, 2020. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network
Recruiting Profile
School/Hometown | Corner Canyon, Draper, UT
Height/Weight | 6-foot, 2-inches, 196-pounds
Recruiting Ratings
Recruiting Service
Star Rating
National Ranking
Position Ranking
State Ranking
247Sports
****
42
6
1
Rivals
****
36
4
1
ESPN
****
80
4
1
On3
*****
1
1
1
Caleb Burton, Wide Receiver
JOHN GUTIERREZ/FOR STATESMAN]
Recruiting Profile
School/Hometown | Lake Travis, Austin, TX
Height/Weight | 6-foot, 165-pounds
Recruiting Ratings
Recruiting Service
Star Rating
National Ranking
Position Ranking
State Ranking
247Sports
****
131
21
2
Rivals
****
N/A
35
46
ESPN
****
98
14
19
On3
****
256
39
47
Bennett Christian, Tight End
C O M M I T T E D 🌰 edit: @Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/KwXQG45rRc
— Bennett Christian (@BennettC87) September 2, 2020
Recruiting Profile
School/Hometown | Allatoona, Acworth, GA
Height/Weight | 6-foot, 6-inches, 235-pounds
Recruiting Ratings
Recruiting Service
Star Rating
National Ranking
Position Ranking
State Ranking
247Sports
****
237
7
23
Rivals
***
N/A
33
60
ESPN
***
N/A
15
55
On3
***
293
34
47
Gabe Powers, Linebacker
Senior Gabe Powers, an Ohio State commit, will start at linebacker and halfback for the Monarchs. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network
Recruiting Profile
School/Hometown | Marysville, Marysville, OH
Height/Weight | 6-foot, 4-inches, 230-pounds
Recruiting Ratings
Recruiting Service
Star Rating
National Ranking
Position Ranking
State Ranking
247Sports
****
112
10
6
Rivals
****
128
10
8
ESPN
****
106
10
5
On3
****
161
15
6
Kye Stokes, Athlete
1000% committed #gobucks!!!!! @OhioStateFB @ryandaytime @CoachMattBarnes @DB_CoachCoombs @CoachTonyAlford @BondEdits pic.twitter.com/deMUENTWQC
— Kye Stokes (@kye_stokes) May 2, 2021
Recruiting Profile
School/Hometown | Armwood, Seffner, FL
Height/Weight | 6-foot, 2-inches, 185-pounds
Recruiting Ratings
Recruiting Service
Star Rating
National Ranking
Position Ranking
State Ranking
247Sports
***
N/A
24
40
Rivals
****
244
18
32
ESPN
****
N/A
33
56
On3
****
293
29
37
Ryan Turner, Cornerback
Committed! Let’s Get To Work!!🌰 pic.twitter.com/AFN4RNmG9X
— Ryan Turner (@RyanTurner_20) May 5, 2021
Recruiting Profile
School/Hometown | Chaminade-Madonna Prep, Hollywood, FL
Height/Weight | 6-foot, 180-pounds
Recruiting Ratings
Recruiting Service
Star Rating
National Ranking
Position Ranking
State Ranking
247Sports
***
N/A
43
65
Rivals
****
183
17
4
ESPN
***
N/A
65
91
On3
***
N/A
48
58
