Ohio State football’s eleven early enrollees from the 2022 recruiting class

Nowadays it is not uncommon for the members of an Ohio State recruiting class to get a jump start on their careers by enrolling in January before they graduate from high school. It’s no different across the landscape of big-time college football.

It gives commitments an early start to college and also gets them into the machine that is OSU football so that they can learn the ropes, get acclimated to being student-athlete at a college football powerhouse — and yes — begin to get noticed so they have a shot to receive playing time early in their careers.

It’s the same this year. All told, eleven of Ohio State’s 21-member (so far pending surprises on signing day tomorrow) recruiting class for the 2022 cycle are already on campus and a part of the program.

That’s down a little from last season when fifteen members enrolled, and fourteen the year prior for the 2020 class. Still, it’s a significant number that we’ll learn more about as things progress.

But first, to get you started, we thought we’d highlight the eleven members of the Ohio State football 2022 recruiting class that are officially early enrollees so you can keep track and follow along. They’ll all be a part of the spring game and all that goes along with the program leading into this fall when the others from their class arrive.

Jyaire Brown, Cornerback

Jyaire Brown was a top recruit in Louisiana who committed to Ohio State in April. He’s now moved to Cincinnati and will play for Lakota West this season. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Recruiting Profile

School/Hometown | Lakota West, West Chester, OH

Height/Weight | 6-foot, 178-pounds

Recruiting Ratings

Recruiting Service Star Rating National Ranking Position Ranking State Ranking 247Sports **** N/A 28 11 Rivals **** 164 16 9 ESPN **** 221 28 8 On3 **** N/A 38 12

C.J. Hicks, Linebacker

Recruiting Profile

Story continues

School/Hometown | Archbishop Alter, Dayton, OH

Height/Weight | 6-foot, 2-inches, 215-pounds

Recruiting Ratings

Recruiting Service Star Rating National Ranking Position Ranking State Ranking 247Sports ***** 10 2 2 Rivals ***** 18 1 2 ESPN ***** 16 2 2 On3 ***** 14 2 2

George Fitzpatrick, Offensive Tackle

Recruiting Profile

School/Hometown | Cherry Creek, Englewood, CO

Height/Weight | 6-foot, 6-inches, 274-pounds

Recruiting Ratings

Recruiting Service Star Rating National Ranking Position Ranking State Ranking 247Sports **** 165 15 2 Rivals **** N/A 30 2 ESPN **** N/A 37 2 On3 **** 279 22 1

Caden Curry, Defensive End

Center Grove’s Caden Curry (91) during practice on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, at Center Grove High School in Greenwood Ind. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Recruiting Profile

School/Hometown | Center Grove, Greenwood, IN

Height/Weight | 6-foot, 2-inches, 240-pounds

Recruiting Ratings

Recruiting Service Star Rating National Ranking Position Ranking State Ranking 247Sports **** 140 13 3 Rivals **** 75 9 3 ESPN **** 187 17 5 On3 **** 184 25 5

Kyion Grayes, Wide Receiver

Chandler High wide receiver Kyion Grayes catches a pass during practice on May 10, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Recruiting Profile

School/Hometown | Chandler, Chandler, AZ

Height/Weight | 5-foot, 11-inches, 170-pounds

Recruiting Ratings

Recruiting Service Star Rating National Ranking Position Ranking State Ranking 247Sports **** 87 14 2 Rivals **** 96 18 2 ESPN **** 147 20 2 On3 **** 137 22 2

Devin Brown, Quarterback

Queen Creek High quarterback Devin Brown throws a pass during a scrimmage against Hamilton High in Queen Creek, Ariz. Sept. 23, 2020. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Recruiting Profile

School/Hometown | Corner Canyon, Draper, UT

Height/Weight | 6-foot, 2-inches, 196-pounds

Recruiting Ratings

Recruiting Service Star Rating National Ranking Position Ranking State Ranking 247Sports **** 42 6 1 Rivals **** 36 4 1 ESPN **** 80 4 1 On3 ***** 1 1 1

Caleb Burton, Wide Receiver

JOHN GUTIERREZ/FOR STATESMAN]

Recruiting Profile

School/Hometown | Lake Travis, Austin, TX

Height/Weight | 6-foot, 165-pounds

Recruiting Ratings

Recruiting Service Star Rating National Ranking Position Ranking State Ranking 247Sports **** 131 21 2 Rivals **** N/A 35 46 ESPN **** 98 14 19 On3 **** 256 39 47

Bennett Christian, Tight End

C O M M I T T E D 🌰 edit: @Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/KwXQG45rRc — Bennett Christian (@BennettC87) September 2, 2020

Recruiting Profile

School/Hometown | Allatoona, Acworth, GA

Height/Weight | 6-foot, 6-inches, 235-pounds

Recruiting Ratings

Recruiting Service Star Rating National Ranking Position Ranking State Ranking 247Sports **** 237 7 23 Rivals *** N/A 33 60 ESPN *** N/A 15 55 On3 *** 293 34 47

Gabe Powers, Linebacker

Senior Gabe Powers, an Ohio State commit, will start at linebacker and halfback for the Monarchs. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Recruiting Profile

School/Hometown | Marysville, Marysville, OH

Height/Weight | 6-foot, 4-inches, 230-pounds

Recruiting Ratings

Recruiting Service Star Rating National Ranking Position Ranking State Ranking 247Sports **** 112 10 6 Rivals **** 128 10 8 ESPN **** 106 10 5 On3 **** 161 15 6

Kye Stokes, Athlete

Recruiting Profile

School/Hometown | Armwood, Seffner, FL

Height/Weight | 6-foot, 2-inches, 185-pounds

Recruiting Ratings

Recruiting Service Star Rating National Ranking Position Ranking State Ranking 247Sports *** N/A 24 40 Rivals **** 244 18 32 ESPN **** N/A 33 56 On3 **** 293 29 37

Ryan Turner, Cornerback

Recruiting Profile

School/Hometown | Chaminade-Madonna Prep, Hollywood, FL

Height/Weight | 6-foot, 180-pounds

Recruiting Ratings

Recruiting Service Star Rating National Ranking Position Ranking State Ranking 247Sports *** N/A 43 65 Rivals **** 183 17 4 ESPN *** N/A 65 91 On3 *** N/A 48 58

[listicle id=72298]

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Phil Harrison on Twitter.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

1

1