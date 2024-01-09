Ohio State football early 2024 rankings: Where are the Buckeyes picked for next season?

Ohio State football's season didn't go to plan in 2023, although the Buckeyes were positioned to compete for the Big Ten Championship and a College Football Playoff berth when they took on No. 3 Michigan in the final game of the season.

Then-No. 2 Ohio State fell to the Wolverines, the eventual national champions, and were forced out of the conference championship game and the CFP race. A depleted Buckeyes roster without quarterback Kyle McCord and Biletnikoff winner Marvin Harrison Jr. then lost to No. 9 Missouri 14-3 in the Cotton Bowl.

Although Ohio State's bitter rival, Michigan, won the national championship on Monday, the Buckeyes are already starting to appear on way-too-early rankings for the 2024 season.

The Buckeyes have revamped their offense through the transfer portal, adding Kansas State quarterback Will Howard, Ole Miss running back transfer Quinshon Judkins and former Alabama starting offensive lineman Seth McLaughlin.

Howard, who will likely lead Ohio State's offense next season in his final collegiate season, passed for 2,643 yards with 24 touchdowns to 10 interceptions this season, adding 351 rushing yards and nine more scores.

Ohio State early top 25 rankings for 2024

Here’s where the Buckeyes are placed in various early top 25 rankings for the 2024 college football season:

