Ohio State football drops Spring Game trailer

Most of Buckeye Nation loves to take in the game day trailers that the Ohio State football creative team releases every Thursday during the season. Well, it’s not technically in season yet, but we were given a bit of an off-schedule treat with a trailer being released for the annual Spring Game on the official Twitter account of Ohio State Football.

As you would expect, it’s a good production (I mean, they all are), even with tomorrow just being a scrimmage on steroids. If you haven’t yet got a chance to check out the trailer, you can catch it below thanks to the free app called Twitter.

Take in the below and get a feel for what spring practice has been like and the electricity and environment that will be a part of a party inside the ‘Shoe Saturday.

spring game trailer 𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐥𝐞𝐭 𝐯𝐬 𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐲 🍿🎬🔥 pic.twitter.com/dkKrb8t5rB — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) April 14, 2023

We’ll have in-game and postgame reaction and analysis throughout and after the event tomorrow so be sure to check back often.

More Football!

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire