Ohio State football drops season opener trailer for Indiana game

The beginning of Ohio State football season always feels a little like the night before Christmas. The excitement. The anticipation. The waiting is finally over and on Saturday, the Buckeyes begin another quest to get to the college football mountaintop.

In case you needed a little more motivation to get ready for Saturday’s season opener with Indiana, the football media team just dropped an epic trailer to get you hyped for the game and season. If you don’t have cold chills and your heart isn’t pumping a little faster after watching, you might want to have someone check for a pulse.

It’s the hours of hard work. The endless preparation. The Brotherhood. It’s Ohio against the world… and love conquers all.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐫 𝐕𝐨𝐥. 𝟏 𝐋𝐨𝐯𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐀𝐥𝐥 🍿🔥🎥 pic.twitter.com/cRk1acYAzW — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) August 31, 2023

It’s time for Ohio State football. Let’s go Bucks.

