Ohio State football drops Minnesota game day trailer: ‘Time to Rise’

What is the Brotherhood? Fight. Trust. Rise. Coach Larry Johnson said it so well during the Skull Session last week. Fight for the guy next to you. Trust your brother has your back. And when those two things come together … it’s time to rise.

The Buckeyes are on a quest to vanquish some demons from the past two years (ahem … Michigan) but must stay focused on the task at hand. Minnesota would like nothing more than to knock off Ohio State to become bowl eligible. Watch the game day trailer as the Buckeyes get ready to take on P.J. Fleck and the Golden Gophers.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐫 𝐕𝐨𝐥. 𝟏𝟏 𝐓𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐓𝐨 𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐞 🍿🔥🎥 pic.twitter.com/DT2hPWq9wD — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) November 16, 2023

Ohio State will take on Minnesota at 4:00 ET. Be sure to check out our preview and prediction and stay with us for more coverage before, during, and after the game.

