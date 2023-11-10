Ohio State football drops Michigan State game day trailer: ‘Raise the Standard’

With just three weeks left in the regular season, every game matters more than the last. At 9-0, there is no room for error as a defacto playoff plays out each week. Win and you’re in.

Ohio State comes back home after two weeks of being on the road. This time for a game under the lights in prime time, the first time this season in Ohio Stadium. You can bet the Horseshoe will be rockin’!

The football media creative team has put together another video montage that will make the hair on your arms stand tall. Check out the video below as the Buckeyes get ready to take on Michigan State and take one step closer to the ultimate goal of a national championship.

Ohio State will face off against the Spartans at 7:30 ET. Be sure to check out our preview and prediction and stay with us for more coverage before, during, and after the game.

