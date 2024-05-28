Ohio State football a double-digit favorite vs. Akron ... and Michigan. How to bet
The 2024 Ohio State football season is still months away. But many prominent sportsbooks are already chalking up the Buckeyes' season opener against Akron as a victory.
Both DraftKings Sportsbook and Bet365 have Ohio State as 50.5-point favorites in its season opener against the Zips at Ohio Stadium Aug. 31.
Since 2013, Ohio State has been 50-point favorites twice: 2019 vs. Rutgers (-52) and, reportedly, 2013 against Florida A&M (-50). The Buckeyes covered against the Rattlers 76-0, but failed to cover against the Scarlet Knights wit a 56-21 win.
But Akron is not the only team Ohio State is a double-digit favorite against.
While the Buckeyes have not beaten Michigan since 2019, DraftKings and BetMGM have Ohio State as 10-point favorites against the Wolverines Nov. 30 at Ohio Stadium.
Ohio State covered seven of its 13 games in 2023.
Ohio State betting information: OSU game lines 2024
Here are all the lines currently available for games on Ohio State's 2024 college football schedule.
DraftKings
Ohio State (-50.5) vs. Akron; Aug. 31
Ohio State (-24) vs. Iowa; Oct. 5
Ohio State (+1) at Oregon; Oct. 12
Ohio State (-25.5) vs. Nebraska; Oct. 26
Ohio State (-3) at Penn State; Nov. 2
Ohio State (-10) vs. Michigan; Nov. 30
FanDuel
Ohio State (-1.5) at Oregon; Oct. 12
Ohio State (-9.5) vs. Michigan; Nov. 30
BetMGM
Ohio State (-1.5) at Oregon; Oct. 12
Ohio State (-3) at Penn State; Nov. 2
Ohio State (-10) vs. Michigan; Nov. 30
Bet365
Ohio State (-50.5) vs. Akron; Aug. 31
Ohio State (+1) at Oregon; Oct. 12
Ohio State (-9.5) vs. Michigan; Nov. 30
Ohio State football schedule 2024
Aug. 31: Ohio State vs. Akron; Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio
Sept. 7: Ohio State vs. Western Michigan; Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio
Sept. 21: Ohio State vs. Marshall; Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio
Sept. 28: Ohio State at Michigan State; Spartan Stadium, East Lansing, Michigan
Oct. 5: Ohio State vs. Iowa; Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio
Oct. 12: Ohio State at Oregon; Autzen Stadium, Eugene, Oregon
Oct. 26: Ohio State vs. Nebraska; Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio
Nov. 2: Ohio State at Penn State; Beaver Stadium, University Park, Pennsylvania
Nov. 9: Ohio State vs. Purdue; Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio
Nov. 16: Ohio State at Northwestern; Wrigley Field, Chicago, Illinois
Nov. 23: Ohio State vs. Indiana; Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio
Nov. 30: Ohio State vs. Michigan; Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio
