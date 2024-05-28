Ohio State football a double-digit favorite vs. Akron ... and Michigan. How to bet

The 2024 Ohio State football season is still months away. But many prominent sportsbooks are already chalking up the Buckeyes' season opener against Akron as a victory.

Both DraftKings Sportsbook and Bet365 have Ohio State as 50.5-point favorites in its season opener against the Zips at Ohio Stadium Aug. 31.

Since 2013, Ohio State has been 50-point favorites twice: 2019 vs. Rutgers (-52) and, reportedly, 2013 against Florida A&M (-50). The Buckeyes covered against the Rattlers 76-0, but failed to cover against the Scarlet Knights wit a 56-21 win.

But Akron is not the only team Ohio State is a double-digit favorite against.

April 13, 2024; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State head football coach Ryan Day speaks to players during the first half of the LifeSports spring football game at Ohio Stadium on Saturday.

While the Buckeyes have not beaten Michigan since 2019, DraftKings and BetMGM have Ohio State as 10-point favorites against the Wolverines Nov. 30 at Ohio Stadium.

Ohio State covered seven of its 13 games in 2023.

Ohio State betting information: OSU game lines 2024

Here are all the lines currently available for games on Ohio State's 2024 college football schedule.

DraftKings

Ohio State (-50.5) vs. Akron; Aug. 31

Ohio State (-24) vs. Iowa; Oct. 5

Ohio State (+1) at Oregon; Oct. 12

Ohio State (-25.5) vs. Nebraska; Oct. 26

Ohio State (-3) at Penn State; Nov. 2

Ohio State (-10) vs. Michigan; Nov. 30

FanDuel

Ohio State (-1.5) at Oregon; Oct. 12

Ohio State (-9.5) vs. Michigan; Nov. 30

BetMGM

Ohio State (-1.5) at Oregon; Oct. 12

Ohio State (-3) at Penn State; Nov. 2

Ohio State (-10) vs. Michigan; Nov. 30

Bet365

Ohio State (-50.5) vs. Akron; Aug. 31

Ohio State (+1) at Oregon; Oct. 12

Ohio State (-9.5) vs. Michigan; Nov. 30

Ohio State football schedule 2024

Aug. 31: Ohio State vs. Akron; Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Sept. 7: Ohio State vs. Western Michigan; Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Sept. 21: Ohio State vs. Marshall; Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Sept. 28: Ohio State at Michigan State; Spartan Stadium, East Lansing, Michigan

Oct. 5: Ohio State vs. Iowa; Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Oct. 12: Ohio State at Oregon; Autzen Stadium, Eugene, Oregon

Oct. 26: Ohio State vs. Nebraska; Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Nov. 2: Ohio State at Penn State; Beaver Stadium, University Park, Pennsylvania

Nov. 9: Ohio State vs. Purdue; Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Nov. 16: Ohio State at Northwestern; Wrigley Field, Chicago, Illinois

Nov. 23: Ohio State vs. Indiana; Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Nov. 30: Ohio State vs. Michigan; Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

