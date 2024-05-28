Ohio State football defensive tackle target and Auburn commit sets up official visit date

Ohio State football is searching far and wide to fill its open scholarships at defensive tackle.

One of those targets is Alabama’s, Malik Autry, who has been committed to Auburn since February of 2023. Multiple schools are trying to flip the 6-foot, 6-inch, 320-pound tackle, with the Buckeyes being one of them.

The good news for Ohio State is that the nations No. 178 overall prospect and 22nd defensive lineman according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings, has announced that he will indeed make an official visit to Columbus in June. This clearly is a huge visit for the Buckeyes, as they will need to impress Autry to consider making the flip.

Currently, Ohio State does not have a commitment from a player at his position, so Autry is a priority for the coaching staff.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire