Ohio State football defense vs. PSU proves championship worthy, but its offense hasn't

Ohio State entered Saturday’s showdown against Penn State knowing it would provide clarity about its season.

Is the Buckeyes’ defense truly championship-caliber?

Does Ohio State’s offense have what it takes to succeed against a top defense?

The Buckeyes’ 20-12 victory affirmed the former. The latter remains an open question.

Make no mistake: This was a vital win. Penn State had dominated in its first six games, though against inferior competition. With the country’s top-ranked defense and a five-star quarterback in Drew Allar, the Nittany Lions believed they finally had the team that could snap their six-game losing streak against Ohio State.

The Buckeyes proved the gap between the programs remains. Allar used a highly technical term to describe his performance: “Sucked.”

It was about the only on-target thing he did all day. The sophomore from Medina completed only 18 of 42 passes for 191 yards. Until Penn State’s final drive that resulted in its only touchdown, Allar was 10 for 32 for 127 yards.

Allar misfired on several of his throws. But on plenty of others Ohio State’s pass-rushers harassed him and/or Buckeye defensive backs, playing without injured standout cornerback Denzel Burke, had receivers blanketed.

Penn State wasn’t much more effective in the run game. Nick Singleton had consecutive runs of 20 and 16 yards to start a first-quarter drive that resulted in a field goal. Other than that, Ohio State held Penn State to 2.45 yards per carry, excluding the four sacks the Buckeyes had.

“We feel like we're the best defense in the country, so we had to show those guys we came here to play, too,” Ohio State cornerback Jordan Hancock said. “They had a lot of attention on their defense. I feel we had to play with a chip on our shoulder.”

This is what coach Ryan Day hoped his defense would become when he hired Jim Knowles as defensive coordinator before last season. The Buckeyes made progress last year until breakdowns cost them in the losses to Michigan and Georgia.

Now the Buckeyes are fully comfortable with Knowles’ scheme.

“The guys are playing with confidence,” Day said. “I think he does a tremendous job of giving them enough information but not overloading them and allowing them to play fast and confident. That was the most confident and energetic group I’ve been around probably since ’19 on the field today.”

Unfortunately, Ohio State’s offense is not close to that 2019 offense, or most of the ones Day has had. The Buckeyes have one transcendent player, receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. If the Philadelphia native had been with the Nittany Lions on Saturday, the result likely would have been flipped. His career-high 11 catches for 162 yards, including a fourth-quarter touchdown, were essential.

Even with Harrison, Ohio State’s offense clunked through most of Saturday’s game. Quarterback Kyle McCord’s stats were more than respectable – 22 of 35 for 286 yards – but he wasn’t particularly sharp.

Once again, the Buckeyes’ run game was stuck in neutral. Eve excluding the two sacks of McCord, Ohio State ran for only 89 yards in 39 carries.

The Buckeyes played without two of their top playmakers – receiver Emeka Egbuka and running back TreVeyon Henderson – and their absence was felt. But the offensive line remains an issue. It simply does not get a consistent push like most Ohio State lines have.

Leading 10-6 in the third quarter, Ohio State had the ball inside the Penn State 1 on third down. The Nittany Lions drilled Miyan Williams in the backfield on the next play and tackled receiver Carnell Tate on a swing pass on fourth down.

“We can’t get in on those third- and fourth-down plays, and that would have been a huge difference-maker,” Day said.

Thanks to Ohio State’s defense, it didn’t prove decisive. Day’s expertise is on offense, but if the Buckeyes’ formula for a championship starts with defense, “Yes, I’m OK with it,” he said.

But he also realizes the offense must play its part. The passing game, led by Harrison, must get help from the run game. Such struggles probably won’t cost them in Ohio State’s next four games against Wisconsin, Rutgers, Michigan State and Minnesota, but everyone knows what awaits in the regular-season finale.

Penn State was a big test but not the biggest. Michigan still looms.

