What Ohio State football defense learned from giving up explosive plays to Michigan

The plays accounted for 349 yards.

As Ohio State fell to Michigan in last month’s 45-23 loss, a setback that kept the Buckeyes from winning the Big Ten and nearly cost them a spot in the College Football Playoff, a series of big plays proved their undoing.

Five of the Wolverines’ six touchdowns followed plays spanning 69, 75, 45, 75 and 85 yards.

“It came down to three things, really,” safety Ronnie Hickman said. “It’s fundamentals, details and execution. We didn’t do those things on those plays specifically, and you can see what that resulted in.”

The scripts for the Wolverines’ explosiveness varied. The first of Cornelius Johnson’s touchdown catches came after cornerback Cameron Brown’s missed tackle set him loose down the sideline. The second stemmed from Johnson turning Cameron Martinez around in coverage in the slot.

Michigan's Cornelius Johnson catches a touchdown pass on one of the Wolverines' six long scoring plays against Ohio State.

When tight end Colston Loveland ran a wheel route early in the third quarter, resulting in a 45-yard touchdown, he got open after safety Lathan Ransom overplayed a break toward the sideline.

Then there were the runs by running back Donovan Edwards, who twice found a sliver of space and took off for the end zone.

The one thing those plays had in common was that the Buckeyes were beaten as defenders ended up out of position.

Ohio State safety Tanner McCalister (15), safety Ronnie Hickman (14) and linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (35) tackle Penn State wide receiver Parker Washington (3) during the first half at Beaver Stadium.

“It could just be one gap,” safety Tanner McCalister said. “Somebody misses one gap, and it’s an explosive play. Even being a defensive back, somebody gets behind you, it’s going for 80. That’s the life we live as a defensive player. In that game, whether it was bad eyes, or a missed assignment, it just happened at the wrong time.”

Michigan took advantage of those defensive busts.

“After watching the film, we saw that,” McCalister said. “It wasn’t anything the opponent was doing. It was us. We beat ourselves.”

Ohio State stressing discipline for College Football Playoff game vs. Georgia

Ohio State has stressed better discipline in preparation for their College Football Playoff semifinal against Georgia on New Year’s Eve.

While the Bulldogs are more regarded for a stifling defense, their offense can still pop. They have averaged 6.97 yards per play, which ranks as the seventh-highest mark in the Football Bowl Subdivision, and they have generated 78 plays of at least 20 yards, also ranking among the top 10.

Tight ends Brock Bowers and Darnell Washington are two of Georgia’s most potent weapons.

Bowers was the recipient of the John Mackey Award as the nation’s top tight end and is especially nimble for his 6-foot-4 size. He averages nearly 14 yards per catch.

But even against such opposition, improvement for the Buckeyes might involve a change in mindset as much as getting the right matchups.

Against Michigan, they were caught up in the magnitude of a bitter rivalry game that pitted two unbeaten teams against each other.

That was the view of McCalister, who felt they were too often pressing in search of creating a momentum-altering play, leading to a level of overaggressiveness.

“Even myself, I was trying to make a big play,” McCalister said, “instead of just doing my job.”

And so the Buckeyes simplifying their approach when they square off with the Bulldogs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta will be key.

“Now we know, ‘Hey, if I just do my job, we're going to win,’ ” McCalister said. “I don't have to do anything special, I don't have to go out there and be Superman. I just got to do my job and that'll give us the best chance of winning. That’s our focus, and it’ll be a different game.”

Joey Kaufman covers Ohio State football for The Columbus Dispatch. Contact him at jkaufman@dispatch.com or on Twitter @joeyrkaufman.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: What Ohio State football learned from explosive plays by Michigan