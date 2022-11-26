Ohio State football: Day brings players back for Carmen Ohio; Stroud helps teammates
A few Rangers players said passive play in the third period led to their collapse against the Oilers on Saturday night.
Brock Nelson and Anthony Beauvillier scored 22 seconds apart early in the third period, Semyon Varlamov made 25 saves and the Islanders beat the Philadelphia Flyers 5-2 for their fourth straight victory.
Are the Titans being disrespected as a home underdog against Cincinnati? Scott Pianowski thinks so. Check out his Week 12 NFL betting card.
LOS ANGELES (AP) After Caleb Williams perfectly faked a handoff and sprinted up the middle for the first of his three rushing touchdowns against Notre Dame, he went to the Southern California sideline and extended a stiff-arm with his body coiled in a familiar way. Williams' teammates had been demanding a Heisman Trophy pose from him, and USC's spectacular quarterback is nothing if not a team player. ''They kept saying it, so I just ended up doing it in the moment,'' Williams said with a smile and a shrug.
Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and wide receiver Rome Odunze joined Pac-12 Networks after the Huskies' offense tallied a series-record 703 yards in a 51-33 win over Washington State in the 2022 Apple Cup.
The tunes have seemingly all changed to The Victors. #GoBlue
The Michigan women's basketball team had its first taste of adversity on Saturday night as South Florida took the Wolverines down to the wire in the Gulf Coast Showcase semifinal, but Michigan was able to sneak past the Bulls, 63-58, to advance to the championship game. Leigha Brown carried with Wolverines to victory with a 23-point performance on the night.
Ohio State football: C.J. Stroud gracious in defeat
The Arkansas Razorbacks and Missouri Tigers will face off at 2:30 p.m. CT Friday at Faurot Field in Columbia, Missouri. The Tigers and the Razorbacks first met in Columbia in 1906, with Missouri winning 11-0. Since then, the two teams have tangled for a total of 13 games and the Tigers hold a 9-4 series lead over the Hogs.
Ohio State football: Party starts early with Cardale Jones at the Library Bar on N. High St.
Here are the grades for Missouri from Friday’s 29-27 win over Arkansas. Quarterbacks: Game after game it seems like Brady Cook is having a career day. Cook had really come into his own in the last two games and it was no different in week 13.
Each week, HawgBeat.com provides a completely free update of everything going on in the recruiting world for the Arkansas Razorbacks. The transfer portal officially opens on Dec. 5, and there is sure to be plenty of movement both in and out of the Arkansas football program. Four Arkansas football players have already left the team, and they all have remaining eligibility to enter the portal.
Columnist Jason Williams predicts the outcome for the Bengals vs. Titans game on Sunday.
All the quotes and full video from Mike Norvell's press conference after FSU's 45-38 win over Florida.
Raphielle Johnson looks at a few low-rostered players and two Rockets bigs providing solid production. (Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports)
An updated look at where Ohio State is in ESPN's updated College Football Playoff Rankings after Week 13 and the end of the regular season. #GoBucks
Here's how fans are responding to the Buckeyes' latest loss on social media.
Are Georgia, Michigan and TCU locks for the playoff ahead of their conference championship games?
What will the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Top 25 Poll potentially be? It’s our predicted guess on the college football rankings after Week 14
Bowl Eligible Teams. Which college football teams are in, which ones are out, and who's on the bubble and need a win?