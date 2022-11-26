Ohio State football: Day brings players back for Carmen Ohio; Stroud helps teammates

The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) After Caleb Williams perfectly faked a handoff and sprinted up the middle for the first of his three rushing touchdowns against Notre Dame, he went to the Southern California sideline and extended a stiff-arm with his body coiled in a familiar way. Williams' teammates had been demanding a Heisman Trophy pose from him, and USC's spectacular quarterback is nothing if not a team player. ''They kept saying it, so I just ended up doing it in the moment,'' Williams said with a smile and a shrug.