Ohio State football: Current transfer portal wish list

As the transfer portal is set to officially open on Monday, Ohio State has already seen a few players move on, most notably defensive end Omari Abor.

Multiple other players from team across the country have announced their intentions to look for a new football home, so this transfer portal wish list will change as more players enter.

Either way, there are more than a few prospects that Ohio State should look into that have announced their intentions, mostly one’s that could make an impact immediately. Here is who I believe that the Buckeyes should recruit, and a bit of background info as to why they could be a good fit in Columbus.

UCLA quarterback Dante Moore

UCLA QB and former five-star Dante Moore has entered the transfer portal. Moore was high on Ohio State while being recruited, and insiders reported that he almost boarded a flight to Columbus instead of Los Angeles after the All-American Bowl. The Buckeyes will be involved. pic.twitter.com/npY4ES0zOW — The Silver Bulletin (@tSilverBulletin) November 30, 2023

Why

The former 5-star prospect played his first season at UCLA, played a good amount, but it wasn’t all pretty. Moore when 114/213 on the year for 1,610 yards with 11 touchdowns and 9 interceptions. His main stated goal in moving on was to be developed, and doesn’t mind wait for an opportunity. Apparently Moore almost enrolled in Columbus last year, so the relationship is there.

Indiana offensive tackle Carter Smith

Why

An Ohio native, Smith played at an elite level this past season, allowing just two sacks in 797 snaps. With the Buckeye tackles struggling this past year, bringing in a quality Smith wasn’t offered a scholarship as a recruit, but Ohio State was well aware of him. He’s good enough to slide inside if needed and would be an immediate starter.

Clemson cornerback Toriano Pride

College coaches contact my high school coach @CoachReedLive pic.twitter.com/yXFfYDKUIh — Toriano Pride Jr. (@toriano2x) December 1, 2023

Why

Pride considered the Buckeyes as a recruit, but ultimately chose Clemson. He’s played a good amount over the last two seasons, and with Denzel Burke most likely leaving, Cam Martinez entering the transfer portal, and Jordan Hancock potentially moving on, the depth will take a hit. Pride would also help right away.

Notre Dame wide receiver Rico Flores

BREAKING: Notre Dame WR Rico Flores Jr. plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal. The true freshman receiver had 27 receptions for 392 yards this season👀https://t.co/4Zi0lCMmVV pic.twitter.com/YkXmKLpGcT — On3 (@On3sports) December 1, 2023

Why

There’s a theme here, Flores was also highly considering Ohio State out of high school, but clearly didn’t pick the Buckeyes. It was most likely due to the numbers game, but multiple receivers will be leaving and the backups are fairly green. Grabbing a player who performed well as a true freshman could help this room out.

Harvard defensive tackle Thor Griffin

I have officially entered the transfer portal with 1 year of eligibility. 6’2 320lbs

30 Career Games

20 consecutive starts

132 Tackles

33.5 TFLs

13.5 Sacks

1st Team All Ivy

All New England

FCS All American

Film up soon@TransferPortal_ @RivalsPortal @CollegeFBPortal pic.twitter.com/WBkEtYCbVC — Thor Griffith (@thorgriff) November 24, 2023

Why

The only player on this list without previous Buckeye ties, Griffin is an athletic interior lineman who could contribute right away. Ohio State could very well lose its two starters, Mike Hall Jr. and Tyleik Williams, but having depth at this position is always key. These big guy in the middle get banged up, Hall Jr. has missed time the last two seasons.

Contact/Follow @BuckeyesWire on X (formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Michael Chen on X.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire