Ohio State football Cotton Bowl history: How many wins does OSU have?

Ohio State has not played in many editions of the Cotton Bowl.

While the Buckeyes have had more than five appearances in the Rose Bowl, Fiesta Bowl and Sugar Bowl across their history, Ohio State have only two Cotton Bowl appearances heading into Dec. 29's meeting against Missouri in Arlington, Texas.

Ohio State has had fond memories in the Cotton Bowl. It's one of three bowl games the Buckeyes have never lost in, along with the Holiday Bowl and the Alamo Bowl.

Here's a look at the Buckeyes' past two appearances in the Cotton Bowl.

Jan. 1, 1987: Ohio State 28, Texas A&M 12

1987: Earle Bruce with his wife, Jean Bruce, leaves the plane with the Cotton Bowl trophy.

Coming off a loss to Michigan in the final regular-season game of the 1986 season, Ohio State turned things around against Texas A&M, beating the Aggies 28-12 in its first Cotton Bowl appearance in program history.

Trailing 7-6 at halftime, linebacker Chris Spielman gave the Buckeyes a lead they wouldn't lose, returning a Kevin Murray interception 24 yards for a touchdown followed by an 8-yard touchdown run by Vince Workman.

Michael Kee capped off the win with a 49-yard interception return for a touchdown for a defense that allowed one 2-yard touchdown and 3.9 yards per play.

Ohio State's Cotton Bowl win was its second-straight bowl victory after beating BYU in the Citrus Bowl to end the 1985 season.

The Buckeyes did not win another bowl came until 1993 after beating the Aggies.

Dec. 29, 2017: Ohio State 24, Southern California 7

Dec 29, 2017; Arlington, TX, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback J.T. Barrett (16) celebrates after the game against the USC Trojans in the 2017 Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

After finishing the 2017 regular season with losses to Oklahoma and Iowa, Ohio State was on the outside looking in for the College Football Playoff. But the Buckeyes still finished with a win, beating USC 24-7.

All scoring came in the first half, as two J.T. Barrett touchdown runs, a 23-yard interception return for a touchdown by Damon Webb and a Sean Nuernberger 26-yard field goal proved to be enough for Ohio State.

And while the Ohio State defense allowed a 1-yard touchdown run by Ronald Jones at the end of the first half, the Buckeyes shut out the Trojans in the second half despite allowing 413 yards, including 356 passing yards by quarterback Sam Darnold.

The Buckeyes' second Cotton Bowl win was the first of two straight bowl wins — beating Washington in the 2019 Rose Bowl ‚ before they lost to Clemson in the 2019 Fiesta Bowl.

