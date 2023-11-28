Ohio State football coordinator Jim Knowles mentioned as good fit for ACC program

It’s not just one Ohio State football coach that teams are looking to lead their program this offseason, another’s name is being thrown out there.

Offensive line coach Justin Frye has been connected to the open Indiana head coaching position, and now defensive coordinator Jim Knowles has at least been mentioned as a potential fit to take over the Duke program by one publication.

The Blue Devils saw their head coach Mike Elko leave to take over Texas A&M, which is why they have a vacancy. 247Sports Brad Crawford believes that Knowles would be a fit, especially considering he used to be a coordinator for Duke while David Cutcliffe was leading the program.

The key here is that “sources tell 247Sports that they’re unsure if he’s interested in being a head coach at this stage of his career.”

Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

Knowles is in his second season with the Buckeyes, who saw an improvement, but wasn’t quite enough to get Ohio State over the hump and make it back to the Big Ten championship game with yet another loss to Michigan.

