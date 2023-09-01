Will Ohio State football continue its Heisman Trophy finalist streak in 2023?

In four of the past five college football seasons, at least one Ohio State football player has traveled to New York City for the Heisman Trophy ceremony.

Quarterback C.J. Stroud was a two-time Heisman Trophy finalist for the Buckeyes in 2021 and 2022. Quarterback Justin Fields and defensive end Chase Young were each Heisman finalists in 2019, while quarterback Dwayne Haskins was a finalist in 2018.

The last time an Ohio State player has not finished in the top-10 in Heisman Trophy voting was in 2017. But the Buckeyes have not had a player finish as the Heisman Trophy winner or runner-up since Troy Smith in 2006.

Heading into 2023, Ohio State has no clear favorite to make that trip to New York City.

Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord, after being named the starter for the Buckeyes' opener against Indiana, has the best odds of any Buckeye at +1600 on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. has the best odds collectively of any non-quarterback, coming in with +2000 odds on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Marvin Harrison Jr. had 77 receptions for 1,263 yards and 14 touchdowns last season and is projected to be a high NFL draft pick in 2024.

The consensus favorite to win the 2023 Heisman Trophy is Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams, who won the award in 2022.

Ohio State 2023 Heisman Trophy odds

Here's which Ohio State players have the best odds to win the 2023 Heisman Trophy.

QB Kyle McCord

FanDuel: +2000

BetMGM: +2500

DraftKings: +1600

WR Marvin Harrison Jr.

FanDuel: +3000

BetMGM: +2500

DraftKings: +2000

QB Devin Brown

FanDuel: +10000

BetMGM: +3300

DraftKings: +7500

RB TreVeyon Henderson

FanDuel: +8000

BetMGM: +8000

DraftKings: +4000

WR Emeka Egbuka

FanDuel: +12000

BetMGM: +10000

DraftKings: +10000

Ohio State football schedule 2023

Here's what Ohio State's 2023 football schedule looks like.

Sept. 2: Ohio State vs. Indiana, Memorial Stadium, Bloomington, Indiana, 3:30 p.m., CBS

Sept. 9: Ohio State vs. Youngstown State, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio, 12 p.m., Big Ten Network

Sept. 16: Ohio State vs. Western Kentucky, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio, 4 p.m., FOX

Sept. 23: Ohio State vs. Notre Dame, Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend, Indiana, 7:30 p.m., NBC

Oct. 7: Ohio State vs. Maryland, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio, 3:30 p.m., Peacock

Oct. 14: Ohio State vs. Purdue, Ross-Ade Stadium, West Lafayette, Indiana, 12 p.m., FOX

Oct. 21: Ohio State vs. Penn State, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Oct. 28: Ohio State vs. Wisconsin, Camp Randall Stadium, Madison, Wisconsin

Nov. 4: Ohio State vs. Rutgers, SHI Stadium, Piscataway, New Jersey

Nov. 11: Ohio State vs. Michigan State, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio, 7:30 p.m., NBC

Nov. 18: Ohio State vs. Minnesota, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Nov. 25: Ohio State vs. Michigan, Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, Michigan, 12 p.m., FOX

