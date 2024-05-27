Ohio State football considered a main contender for 4-star linebacker

Like Ohio State football has done in the past and will continue to, recruiting Florida prospects has become an extremely important component in its success.

The Buckeyes have signed a top-100 prospect from the state every cycle since 2022, and already have linebacker Tarvos Alford committed to extend the streak.

Ohio State’s coaching staff doesn’t just want one Florida linebacker, it wants another, in nathaniel owusu-boateng. The 6-foot, 1-inch , 205-pound prospect told 247Sports Tom Loy (subscription required) that his main focus is on four schools: Notre Dame, USC, Michigan and the Buckeyes, with Florida and Georgia just behind them. Owusu-Boateng has set up official visits to the main four schools, with a trip to Columbus set to start on June 14.

Owusu-Boateng told Loy that his relationship with linebackers coach James Laurinaitis and defensive coordinator Jim Knowles is strong, and him knowing Jason Moore helps as well. His Buckeye friend told him that “he came in and has been developed.”

Relationships matter a ton in recruiting and hopefully these win out for Ohio State. However you also have to factor in that his brother, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, played for the Fighting Irish.

