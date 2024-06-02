Ohio State football commit Na’eem Offord is luring 2 elite prospects to join him

Ohio State football has used a different component of recruiting over the last few years, having its commitments help out with uncommitted prospect to lure them to join up.

Buckeye cornerback commit Na’eem Offord is doing his best to do just that, as he told On3’s Mick Walker that he’s recruiting his follow Alabaman’s Zion Grady and Malik Autry who is committed to Auburn.

Both play on the defensive line, with Grady viewed as more of an outside player and Autry on the inside. Each is also highly viewed as a recruit, with Autry ranked as the No. 180 overall prospect while Grady is No. 66 according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

Five-Star Plus+ Birmingham (Ala.) Parker CB Na’eem Offord is recruiting four-star EDGE Zion Grady and four-star DT Malik Autry to Ohio State 🌰 "I'm gonna go get them, I'm gonna get them. I'm gonna be building relationships with them…" 👀 🔗: https://t.co/5W9yzF9auH pic.twitter.com/jPIQQWPaAZ — Mick Walker (@mickdwalker) June 1, 2024

The Alabama to Columbus movement has started, and it looks like more could be on the way.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire