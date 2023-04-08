Ohio State football coaches’ clinic has star power, less than a week away

The annual Ohio State football coaches’ clinic is quickly approaching. In fact, is less than a week away and set to take place from April 13-15 and has a lot of star power packed into it if that’s your thing.

Things will get started on Thursday, April 13 at 5:00 p.m. with registration and will go through the annual LiFEsports Spring Game on Saturday. It includes several well-known speakers, some chalk talks, clinics, and more.

Notable names that will be speaking include current head coach Ryan Day, Mark Stoops, Urban Meyer, Jim Tressel, John Cooper, Kirk Herbstreit, and some of the current coaching and strength class.

The cost is $85 per person if you haven’t yet registered and includes the following:

Clinic gift

Thursday steak dinner and wings at social

Ohio State practice Friday morning

Athletes in Action: Meeting late Friday morning.

Ticket to the 2023 Ohio State Spring Game (Saturday)

🚨 ONE WEEK AWAY 🚨 🏈 Join us for the 2023 Coaches Clinic! Register Here ➡️: https://t.co/xBnPfWLvs4#GoBucks pic.twitter.com/VP03FV0q8Y — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) April 6, 2023

You can get more information like parking and a full schedule by going to Ohio State’s website.

More!

WATCH: Jaxon Smith-Njigba pro day recap video Safety Malik Hartford sheds his black stripe Tight end Jelani Thurman loses black stripe Ohio State makes transfer defensive tackles top 5 Five-star cornerback Kobe Black lists Ohio State in top 11

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Phil Harrison on Twitter.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire