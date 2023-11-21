Ohio State football: Coach Ryan Day on handling emotions on Michigan Week
Ohio State football: Coach Ryan Day on handling emotions on Michigan Week
Ohio State football: Coach Ryan Day on handling emotions on Michigan Week
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde preview the biggest game of the college football season to date, Ohio State vs. Michigan in Ann Arbor.
The Hawkeyes are 9-2 to the under this season. Will that trend continue against Nebraska?
Ohio State and Michigan flipped spots and Washington moved past Florida State in the latest AP Top 25.
Sherrone Moore let his emotions fly after Michigan’s 24-15 win over Penn State on Saturday.
Michigan's running game isn't elite and J.J. McCarthy will need to rise to the occasion to hold off No. 9 Penn State.
Michigan vs. Ohio State isn't the only game that will play a part in shaping the CFP picture in the last three weeks of the regular season.
Walters said his team could huddle for the first time all season on Saturday.
The Buckeyes have wins over Notre Dame and Penn State.
With a looming reality due to several lawsuits, power conference schools may soon operate under a new governance structure. What would it look like?
Aaron Jones was carted to the locker room during the Packers' win in Week 11.
The Detroit Lions began playing on Thanksgiving Day in 1934. For the vast majority of those years, the country has recoiled at the concept. Not this year.
It's the largest gift in Memphis history.
Renee Miller analyzes how several veterans in new locations or different roles have had their fantasy outlook change.
As we enter the final fantasy regular season stretch there is plenty of panic to go around for managers trying to make a playoff push. Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens react to all your Week 11 submissions to the 'People's Panic Meter' and provide the top five waiver wire pickups for Week 12.
Bosa avoided a worst-case scenario, but head coach Brandon Staley doesn't know if his star pass rusher will play again this season.
The Nuggets head coach was tossed in the first quarter, and Nikola Jokić joined him a quarter later.
Andy Behrens runs down several free agents who could help fantasy managers in their push toward the playoffs.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & Pat Forde break down the latest in the Michigan football sign-stealing drama and take a deep dive into what happens at Florida State after QB Jordan Travis’ injury.
The Rams plan to be cautious with Kupp as they wait to see if he'll be able to play Sunday against the Cardinals.
Sergiño Dest pouted his way into one of the stupidest red cards in USMNT history.