Ohio State football coach Ryan Day: 'You're starting to see our identity'

Facing a Michigan State team with just a single Big Ten win and a mere three victories overall, and with rival Michigan looming in two weeks, No. 1 Ohio State certainly had the potential to enter Saturday's game against the Spartans with their focus elsewhere.

In theory, anyway.

"I feel like we've done a good job of blocking out all the noise," Buckeyes quarterback Kyle McCord said following the team's 38-3 win. "Especially in November, that's when championships are won, so I think, if anything, the team's done a good job of almost putting the blinders on, in a sense."

Indeed, the Buckeyes came out flying. The offense scored touchdowns on five of six drives in the first half. OSU racked up 360 yards and averaged 8.6 yards per play.

The defense did not allow Michigan State to convert on any of their six third-down attempts in the first half. (One fourth-down conversion was successful.) They held the Spartans to 118 first-half yards and three points on a 53-yard field goal.

"I just feel like we're getting all of our pieces back, and I think you're starting to see our identity start to forge a little bit," coach Ryan Day said. "Sometimes it takes a little bit longer to figure that out."

In addition to learning what the team's strengths are, Day said he cut back on the Buckeyes' workload in practice this week.

More: Oller: Kyle McCord, Marvin Harrison take it up a notch in Ohio State win

Ohio State coach Ryan Day cut back on the team's workload in the practices leading up to Saturday's 38-3 win over Michigan State.

"He's trying to take care of our bodies," safety Sonny Styles said, "Coach Day, he's a players' coach. He hears players out and tries to make sure we're feeling good, and I think it helped."

"Yeah, Week 10, that helped tremendously," receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. agreed before adding with a chuckle, "Hopefully, we can continue to do that."

Harrison has been battling an ankle sprain since the Notre Dame game, and in Saturday's win, he recorded seven catches on nine targets for 149 yards and two touchdowns. He had a 19-yard run that also resulted in a score.

"Not just me, but other players dealing with some injuries, trying to battle it out," he said. "Throughout the whole week we're trying to get as healthy as we can."

But additional time off and lighter practices could have allowed Buckeyes players a greater opportunity to follow the drip, drip, drip of news coming out of Ann Arbor this week. That culminated with the Big Ten's announcement Friday that Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh was being suspended for three games as punishment for what the conference found to be a systemic sign-stealing program in violation of NCAA rules.

More: Ohio State University Marching Band salutes veterans in latest halftime show

Styles and linebacker Cody Simon admitted they watched parts of Michigan's 25-14 win over Penn State Saturday afternoon.

"There's always a storyline in college football," Simon said. "Just try to stay focused, and our goal is always to go 1-0. So 1-0 this week, and that will be our goal next week."

Day is already feeling optimistic about that upcoming matchup with Minnesota based on the focus he saw against the Spartans.

"I kind of felt like something like this was right around the corner," he said. "We were knocking on the door. So, counting on this to continue to push us forward with the momentum to finish this season the way we should."

Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: OSU football gets extra rest leading up to Michigan State win