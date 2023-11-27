Ohio State football coach linked to open Indiana head coaching job

It is that time of the year, the rumors floating about which coaches will go where, and like most, an Ohio State football coach is being linked to an open head coaching job.

Indiana recently dismissed Tom Allen, buying him out at $20.8 million, and are now searching for a new leader of its program. Bruce Feldman of The Athletic put together a few names (subscription required) that the Hoosiers could pursue, one of them being Ohio State offensive line coach Justin Frye.

Feldman reports that Frye has “strong ties to the school and to some key people there. The 40-year-old Indiana native played at IU and holds the school record for most consecutive starts for an O-Lineman.”

USA TODAY SMG

Frye has been with the Buckeyes since 2022, reuniting with head coach Ryan Day after they spent time together previously at Temple and Boston College.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire