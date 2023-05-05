Ohio State football class of 2023 scouting report: Austin Siereveld

The Ohio State football recruiting class of 2023 is complete and despite some murmurs of negativity in the crowd, this class is fantastic from top to bottom. One of the studs of this class is a four-star recruit, an interior offensive lineman from its own backyard, Austin Siereveld is from Lakota East High School in Middletown, Ohio.

Siereveld is regarded as a top 300 recruit in the country and a top 15 interior offensive lineman in this class and will be looking to make an impact as quickly as possible for the Buckeyes.

Name: Austin Siereveld

High School: Lakota East (Middletown, OH)

Height: 6-feet, 5-inches

Weight: 320 pounds

4-Star Interior Offensive Lineman

Strengths

Breaking It All Down

It shouldn’t be surprising that a player of his size has elite strength, but it should be noted how elite Austin Siereveld is in the strength department. He utilizes that strength well with his physical play style and determination to finish each block. Typically we see players his size struggle with leverage, but Siereveld is a natural knee-bender who can stay low throughout the engagement.

Siereveld has an extremely high floor and should be at the very least a one-year solid starter in Columbus. He also has the versatility both physically and the intelligence to develop into a starter at center or guard. His intelligence should also allow him to see the field faster.

Weaknesses

Osufb Recruits Kwr11

Breaking It All Down

The biggest issue that almost every source will agree with is that Austin Siereveld has a ton of work to do in pass protection before he can reach his potential. He comes from a run-heavy, old-school, and archaic Wing-T offense which focuses on running the football and not much through the air.

Comparison: Wyatt Davis

1033009072 Oh Col Skybox

Breaking It All Down

Wyatt Davis is one of the best guards in Ohio State history. He redshirted his first season on campus and only saw a handful of snaps as a redshirt freshman, but as a redshirt sophomore, Davis earned All-American honors. He came back for his redshirt junior season and once again earned All-American honors. He declared for the NFL draft and was selected in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Like Davis, Austin Siereveld has the potential to be a multiple-year starter and All-Big Ten caliber player, but learning how to pass block is an absolute must. Siereveld is a lock to not see the field as a freshman and could end up on the sidelines his first two seasons on campus much like Davis.

