Ohio State football class of 2023 scouting report: Brandon Inniss

The Ohio State football recruiting class of 2023 is complete and despite some murmurs of negativity in the crowd, this class is fantastic from top to bottom. One of the gems of the class is the prized, 5-star receiver from the state of Florida, Brandon Inniss.

Inniss is widely regarded as a top 35 recruit in the country and one of the top five receivers in the nation. It will be hard for a young receiver to crack the depth chart in the loaded Buckeye receiver room so patience is key, but Inniss should develop into something special. Let’s dive into what he is capable of:

Name | Brandon Inniss

High School | American Heritage (Fort Lauderdale, FL)

Height | 5-foot, 11-inches

Weight | 198-pounds

5-Star Wide Receiver

Strengths

Breaking It All Down

If you pay attention to recruiting or followed the All-American Bowl, then you have already seen the many highlight reel catches that Inniss added to his résumé. It may seem silly to say a receiver’s best attribute is his hands, but there is no such thing as a bad pass when Inniss is on the other end.

Innis is already a 50/50 ball monster who has elite timing, hand strength and hops to high point any jump ball. He is a very powerful runner after the catch and there is also a ton of evidence of this as he played quarterback in high school in addition to wide receiver.

With the 2023 class wrapped up, one player we expect to make an early impact is 5⭐️ Wide Receiver Brandon Inniss @brandon5star2 Inniss is a quick receiver and is great off his release and at the top of his routes. Photo credit:@247Sports

Video Credits: @MaxPreps pic.twitter.com/th1bv7KDet — L&GRecruiting (@LGRecruiting0) February 7, 2023

Weaknesses

Breaking It All Down

There is not a lot to dislike about Innis and his game, but if we are going to name something, it would be that he lacks ideal speed. The biggest difference between Innis and a guy like Zachariah Branch is the clear difference in speed.

When those lights come on you know what time it is. The kid from Hollywood, FL is primed and ready to put on a show for the Buckeye faithful by making Big Ten defenses look like a bunch of extras. Welcome to The Brotherhood Brandon Innis.#CHO23N | @brandon5star2 pic.twitter.com/YCEwEbu0u3 — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) December 21, 2022

Comparison: Jeff Graham

Jeff Graham, Round 2 Pick 46, 12 year NFL vet, Top 100 WR yards in NFL HISTORY, Ohio State Legend and Alter High School GOAT. Since playing days ended has won 3 state titles for us at @TMRAMFOOTBALL @chargers @ChicagoBears @Eagles @nyjets @AtlantaFalcons pic.twitter.com/U2BStozPbG — Coach Cam (@CoachCamFB4) February 2, 2023

Breaking It All Down

Maybe this comparison comes to mind because I have been watching early 1990s Ohio State games, but Jeff Graham and Brandon Inniss share similar builds and playing styles. Graham is one of the most underrated wide receivers in Ohio State history who started two seasons for the Buckeyes before being selected in the second round of the 1991 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers. Graham had a lengthy NFL career that lasted 12 seasons and saw him see time with the Chicago Bears, New York Jets, Philadelphia Eagles, San Diego Chargers, and Atlanta Falcons.

When you look at Graham highlights, you notice deep receptions due to his reliable hands and jumping ability much like what we can expect from Inniss. Graham led the Big Ten in average yards per catch his junior season and it would not be surprising to see Inniss lead the conference in the exact same category.

Going way back. Shoutout to Jeff Graham. Taught me a lot early in my career. #nyjets #wideouts #Cameo pic.twitter.com/h62gkOdazS — Wayne Chrebet (@waynechrebet) July 6, 2020

