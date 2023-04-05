Ohio State football class of 2023 scouting report: Arvell Reese

The Ohio State football recruiting class of 2023 is complete and despite some murmurs of negativity in the crowd, this class is fantastic from top to bottom. One of the studs of this class is a four-star linebacker from their own backyard in Arvell Reese from Glenville, Ohio.

Reese is regarded as a top 205 recruit in the country and a top 20 linebacker in the class. Reese is the only linebacker that Ohio State snagged from this cycle and he may not even end up as a true linebacker as he has the potential to play a hybrid role instead.

Name: Arvell Reese

High School: Glenville (Cleveland, OH)

Height: 6-feet, 3-inches

Weight: 212 pounds

4-Star Linebacker

Strengths

High School Football Wyoming Vs Cleveland Glenville In Ohsaa Div State Championship Game

Breaking It All Down

Arvell Reese has a crazy amount of potential with a great frame to add at least 15 more pounds of muscle. He was severely overlooked by most recruiting circles and not discussed enough as a possible impact player. Reese is a bonafide playmaker who will excel best when defensive coordinators turn him loose to seek and destroy. He can develop into a dominating outside linebacker or even has the length to play ta hybrid role — maybe even as a defensive end.

Weaknesses

Osu Commit Arvell Reese

Breaking It All Down

Arvell Reese’s biggest weakness may be the coaching staff. He has the potential to play linebacker or a hybrid-type position at a very high level, but if he gets moved around too much or fails to develop, this could be another Baron Browning situation where there is still a ton of meat on the potential bone.

Reese’s future will depend on how his body develops as well. He needs to add weight, but how much and how fast he adds it will determine his future. He also needs to develop a game plan as a pass rusher as he is used to just dominating with speed and length around the edge in high school.

Story continues

Arvell Reese is Savage can’t wait to see this boy play in Columbus 🅾️🌰 pic.twitter.com/qz7mk68DNw — 🅾️BuckeyeUpdates🌰 (@Buckeyeslife247) August 28, 2022

Comparison: Rob Reynolds

On This Date In Ohio State History – Oct. 11, 2003 – Linebacker Robert Reynolds choked quarterback Jim Sorgi in a post-tackle pileup during No. 3 Ohio State’s 17-10 loss at No. 23 Wisconsin, which ended the Buckeyes’ 19-game win streak. 📷: Associated Press pic.twitter.com/ShGC6ExsTY — Andrew Lind (@AndrewMLind) October 11, 2020

Breaking It All Down

Rob Reynolds was a two-year starter for Ohio State and despite being best known for choking Jim Sorgi, Reynolds was a solid linebacker for the Buckeyes with underrated athleticism highlighted by the second-fastest shuttle time of any Buckeye in NFL Combine history. He was drafted by the Tennessee Titans in the fifth round of the 2004 NFL draft and had a solid career as a rotational piece before injuries and an off-field incident derailed his career.

Like Reynolds, Reese has underrated athleticism that should allow him to strive at middle linebacker, outside linebacker, or even a hybrid role. Both players have unique versatility and play with high football intelligence that allows them to always be around the ball.

