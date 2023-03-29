Ohio State football class of 2023 scouting report: Lincoln Kienholz

The Ohio State football recruiting class of 2023 is complete and despite some murmurs of negativity in the crowd, this class is fantastic from top to bottom. One of the studs of this class is a four-star quarterback from the state of South Dakota in Lincoln Kienholz.

Kienholz is regarded as a top 140 prospect in the entire country and a top 15 quarterback in the class. Kienholz may not see the field as the top of the depth chart is Kyle McCord and Devin Brown, but Kienholz has some intriguing skills that will make him an interesting player to watch for the future.

Name: Lincoln Kienholz

High School: T.F. Riggs (Pierre, SD)

Height: 6-feet, 1-inches

Weight: 182 pounds

4-Star Edge

Strengths

Breaking It All Down

Lincoln Kienholz has an extremely high ceiling with the mobility to add another facet to the offense and the intangibles and pure “it” factor to put the game on his back during important moments.

Ohio State QB Lincoln Kienholz with the TD pass at the All-American Gamepic.twitter.com/eiWQpabx5t — The Buckeye Nut (@TheBuckeyeNut) January 7, 2023

Weaknesses

Breaking It All Down

Lincoln Kienholz relies too much on his athleticism and must develop more as a passer to start in the Big Ten. Kienholz has a very high ceiling but is also not close to being starting ready.

Another deep touchdown pass for future Buckeye quarterback Lincoln Kienholz. pic.twitter.com/F1KNPZuB6A — Tony Gerdeman (@TonyGerdeman) January 7, 2023

Comparison: Troy Smith

Breaking It All Down

Troy Smith is one of the most decorated quarterbacks in Ohio State history and was named an All-American and a Heisman Trophy Winner in 2006 among many other awards to fill his case. I don’t need to go into detail about Smith and his career as every Buckeye fan remembers him as a star and the comparison may seem lofty, but their profiles are more similar than most would think.

Smith originally played running back for Ohio State during his first two seasons on campus and eventually took over the starting gig from Justin Zwick during his redshirt-sophomore season. Despite having limitations that would eventually derail his NFL career, Smith won in college with his athleticism and pure attitude. Some quarterbacks have a trait that can’t be measured, but you know it when you see it and like Smith, Kienholz checks that box and can be a solid starter.

One of our favorite Troy Smith @OhioStateFB TD passes 🤩 Advice: Stay for the replay of that absolute dime. 🎯#TouchdownTuesday x @yn_TroySmith pic.twitter.com/QGX3w5OZAO — Ohio State on BTN (@OhioStateOnBTN) March 21, 2023

