Ohio State football class of 2022 scouting report: Omari Abor

The recruiting cycle for 2022 is in the books. The Ohio State Buckeyes had a consensus top-five class in the country and are considered the No. 1 class in the Big Ten by a wide margin. It is no secret Ohio State had some struggles and the defensive line was less than spectacular, but the Buckeyes added some serious juice to the defensive front during this recruiting cycle.

It should be noted for those that are not familiar, recruiting classes are not like NFL draft classes. Many of these players will not see time as freshmen and will likely be redshirted. It’s also true that in the age of the transfer portal it is likely several players from this class will not be here at the end.

I wanted to at least take a dive into some of the top studs and we’ll start at the top of the recruiting class with defensive end, Kenyatta Jackson, and we have already previously dived into C.J. Hicks, Devin Brown and Kenyatta Jackson.

Strengths

Grind never stops 😤 Welcome 4⭐️ DE Omari Abor and 4⭐️ OL Carson Hinzman! pic.twitter.com/zFBnbDagUD — Barstool OSU (@BarstoolOSU) January 5, 2022

Name: Omari Abor

High School: Duncanville (Duncanville, TX)

Height: 6’4″

Weight: 240 pounds

Four-Star Defensive End



Ohio State was lucky enough to snag Omari Abor right from underneath the nose of Texas as he announced his commitment to be a Buckeye at the Under Armour All-American Game in January. Abor is a four-star prospect by most sites and is typically seen as a top-five defensive end and top 35 overall recruit in the class.

Abor checks all the boxes scouts look for in a defensive end and should be in line to provide an elite pass rush when needed. His initial burst of the snap makes him a challenge for any lineman to block and he already shows effectiveness in transferring his speed to power and looks like a potential dominant bull rusher.

Story continues

Rivals100 DE Omari Abor loosening up in #Texas gloves pic.twitter.com/gJkAnGX7Xw — Sam Spiegelman (@samspiegs) December 18, 2021

Weaknesses

Oklahoma insider with a crystal ball for 5-Star DE Omari Abor in favor of Ohio State pic.twitter.com/w1TSkToyfD — The Buckeye Nut (@TheBuckeyeNut) September 24, 2021

There are few negatives to Omari Abor’s game, but one thing that I hope he can build upon is forcing turnovers. There were a few times while rushing the passer or holding up ball carriers, that it appeared he had an opportunity to force a fumble, but didn’t. This is something that can be coached up at the next level. It isn’t necessarily a glaring negative, but Abor is special and rounding out his game with the type of awareness that we see in a player like Myles Garrett where he swipes at the ball creating turnovers on a frequent basis would be incredible.

#Texas target Omari Abor gets home for the sack for Duncanville. pic.twitter.com/ERRSn5elWC — Cole Patterson (@RivalsCole) December 18, 2021

Comparison: Vernon Gholston

Jan 7, 2008, New Orleans, LA, USA: Ohio State Buckeyes defensive lineman Vernon Gholston (50) left and linebacker James Laurinaitis (33) react in the LSU Tigers 38-24 BCS National Championship victory against the Buckeyes in the Louisiana Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

It may seem lofty to compare Omari Abor to one of the greatest players in Ohio State history and the former Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, but Abor has that kind of potential. Like Gholston, Abor has all of the tools to become an All-American caliber player. Players with his natural quickness and strength are rare and if developed, Abor can be one of the greats.

Vernon Gholston is an underrated Michigan owner https://t.co/aWLqtbSL60 pic.twitter.com/m3vrmrZj6X — Colton Denning (@Dubsco) July 16, 2021

1

1