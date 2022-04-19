Ohio State football class of 2022 scouting report: Devin Brown

The recruiting cycle for 2022 is in the books and the Ohio State Buckeyes are a consensus top-five class in the country and are seen as the number one class in the Big Ten by a wide margin. It is no secret that Ohio State will be rolling with C.J. Stroud for as long as he remains in Columbus, but the future looks bright as Ohio State keeps adding highly touted gunslingers.

It should be noted for those that are not familiar, recruiting classes are not like NFL draft classes and many of these players will not see time as freshmen and will likely be redshirted. It’s also true that in the age of the transfer portal it is likely several players from this class will not be here at the end.

I wanted to at least take a dive into some of the top studs and we’ll start at the top of the recruiting class with quarterback, Devin Brown, as we have already previously dived into C.J. Hicks.

Positives

Name: Devin Brown

High School: Corner Canyon (Draper, UT)

Height: 6’2″

Weight: 196 pounds

Four Star Quarterback

Devin Brown is in the mold of your classic drop-back passer with the elite accuracy to tear a defense apart at all levels. Brown has good arm strength and already has an advanced feel for incoming pressure, which is rare for young quarterbacks.

Weaknesses

Devin Brown has the physical ability to be special, but like any young quarterback making the transition from high school to college, he will have to adjust to the mental side. It appears that Brown often leans on his pre-snap reads and they are right more often than not, but that will not be the case as often in college.

#OhioState QB signee Devin Brown with long TD pass pic.twitter.com/uU50Yp6uog — Bill Kurelic (@Bill_Kurelic) January 5, 2022

Comparison: Dwayne Haskins

It is pretty risky to compare anyone to one of the greatest Buckeye quarterbacks of all time, but there is no denying that there is some Dwayne Haskins to Devin Brown’s game. We all remember that magical 2018 season, where Haskins destroyed virtually all of Drew Brees’ Big Ten passing records with 4,831 yards and 50 touchdowns and was eventually drafted in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

I really enjoyed watching Brown and think he can be extremely special. Like Haskins, he can flat out make every throw and has a unique feel to where the pressure is coming from and how to maneuver in the pocket and keep the play alive.

#Buckeyes QB signee Devin Brown warming up during West practice at All-American Bowl in San Antonio. pic.twitter.com/mNG0y8lkrI — Kevin Noon (@Kevin_Noon) January 6, 2022

