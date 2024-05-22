Ohio State football will get a chance to impress defensive end before he commits

The recruiting process is coming to an end for North Carolina 2025 defensive lineman Trajen Odom.

The 6-foot, 5-inch and 275-pounder will make official visits to Ohio State, Oregon, UCLA, USC, Auburn and Georgia before making his final decision according to this report by On3. The Buckeyes have been after the nations No. 296 overall prospect and 33rd defensive lineman since mid-January when they offered Odom a scholarship.

There has not been much noise connecting the two, but that doesn’t mean that Ohio State isn’t a legit option for Odom. He isn’t considering staying close to home, so clearly proximity isn’t an issue.

Mandatory Credit: Barbara J. Perenic/Columbus Dispatch

There is one 247Sports Crystal Ball pick logged for him at the moment, and it’s for the Trojans. The official visits will go a long way into Odom’s decision and if Ohio State hits it out of the park, he could be joining the 2025 recruiting class.

