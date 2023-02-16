Ohio State football cancels 2024-2025 home-and-home with Washington

Oh, what a mess this is. The USC Trojans are coming to the Big Ten in 2024 along with UCLA. The 2024 Big Ten football schedule hasn’t been released yet, but several Big Ten schools will take a plane flight to Southern California to play a road game. We all know that the logistics of scheduling and travel will be daunting from the USC side.

Big Ten schools are already adjusting to this reality.

Ohio State cancelled a planned 2024 and 2025 home-and-home series with the Washington Huskies on Wednesday, a very clear indication that the Buckeyes don’t want to be overextended in terms of travel.

Buckeyes Wire has more on the story, including a statement from Ohio State Athletic Director Gene Smith:

“We initiated the cancellation,” Smith said. “I have the utmost respect for the University of Washington and for Director of Athletics Jennifer Cohen, and this was a very difficult call to make.

“Consistent with terms of the contract, we will be responsible for the $500,000 cancellation penalty that has to be paid by February 2025. As a result of the cancellation, we will add an eighth home game for the 2024 season, affording us the opportunity to have the funding to pay the penalty and guarantee for that eighth opponent.”

Buckeyes Wire added:

“The 2024 schedule will be the first in which USC and UCLA will be a part of the Big Ten, so there’s a decent chance the Buckeyes will welcome one of those teams or make a trip to Southern California to play one of those two new members. Also, the expanded, 12-team College Football Playoff is set to begin in 2024, so there are a lot of things happening after this season that we’ll all be along for the ride on.”

Washington definitely got taken for a ride here.

