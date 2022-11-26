Ohio State football: C.J. Stroud gracious in defeat

The Maize And Blue Review

Michigan struggled to find any sort of momentum in the early going of its top-three clash with Ohio State, but a few key defensive stops and deep touchdown passes kept Michigan right within striking distance going into halftime. Prior to the game, it was reported that Blake Corum would attempt to play after injuring his knee late in the first half last week vs. Illinois. Corum registered two carries for six yards before he was apparently removed due to injury.