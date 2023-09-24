Ohio State football beats Notre Dame on last-second Chip Trayanum rushing touchdown

It wasn't always pretty, but No. 4 Ohio State football (4-0) managed to come away with a defensive-centric victory over No. 9 Notre Dame (4-1). And the Buckeyes needed every last play available to them to pull off the 17-14 win.

Ohio State had the ball last in the battle of Midwest football powers, and managed to traverse 65 yards in 15 plays and 1:25 of game clock. Kyle McCord made a clutch throw on third-and-19 from the Notre Dame 22 to set up first-and-goal with 7 seconds left. McCord attempted to run a pass play for the win, but it fell incomplete.

One play later, running back Chip Trayanum plunged in for the 1-yard go-ahead touchdown, giving the Buckeyes a hard-fought victory in South Bend.

CHIP TRAYANUM FOR THE WINNNNNNNNNNNN. BUCKEYES STUN THE IRISH 🚨🚨🚨🚨 pic.twitter.com/2Yglq8pKod — AJ King (@allday_ajking) September 24, 2023

Following the game, Ryan Day explained his decision to run the ball for the potential game-winning score (after blasting former Notre Dame coach Lou Holtz):

And here’s Ryan Day fired up over Lou Holtz: pic.twitter.com/kYkGAn5BAt — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 24, 2023

"So when we got there (the 1-yard line), we had no timeouts. And it felt like we had a chance to maybe spread out to get (Marvin Harrison Jr.) the ball," Day said. "We wanted to get Marv the ball. He's the best receiver in football. But then with three seconds left, we knew that was the last play. And I felt like they could be a little bit soft inside.

"We gotta make a yard. We had four opportunities: two down here and two down here to get two first downs. And we didn't do it. And we had to get it right there. We got it, we won the game. And I'm just so happy for our team."

