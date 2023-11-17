How can Ohio State football beat Minnesota? Three keys for the matchup with the Gophers

Here are three keys for Ohio State against Minnesota on Saturday:

Ohio State coach Ryan Day cheers tackle Josh Simmons as he returns to the sideline on Saturday.

Stay focused

The Buckeyes might have been looking ahead to Michigan in the penultimate game of the regular season last November when they got an upset scare at Maryland, which was within a field goal of them in the fourth quarter. The Gophers, who remain a win shy of bowl eligibility, might not be as potent as the Terrapins, but their place on the schedule could make them potentially more perilous if Ohio State already has an eye on “The Game," a renewal of the rivalry that is promising no shortage of drama.

Minnesota Golden Gophers linebacker Ryan Selig (33) and Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Tyler Nubin (27) celebrate a defensive stop during the NCAA football game against the Purdue Boilermakers, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. Purdue Boilermakers won 49-30.

Protect the ball

After being picked off in consecutive weeks, quarterback Kyle McCord was turnover-free against Michigan State, a result of his precision from the pocket. The combination of accuracy and decision making will be important against Minnesota’s defense, which ranks near the top of the Big Ten in takeaways. The Gophers’ 11 interceptions are the third-most in the conference. Four of them have been by safety Tyler Nubin, someone to account for in the secondary.

Nov 11, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) breaks through the Michigan Defense during the NCAA football game against Michigan State University at Ohio Stadium.

Capitalize on big plays

Minnesota is trending in the wrong direction on defense. In its 49-30 loss at Purdue on Saturday, it surrendered 11 runs of at least 10 yards after allowing only 33 over the first nine games. Ohio State has not often been explosive on the ground this fall, but the return of running back TreVeyon Henderson has provided a jolt. Since he rejoined the backfield at Wisconsin on Oct. 28, he’s had 10 big runs, as defined as 10 yards or more. There might be some openings for him to seize.

Minnesota Golden Gophers wide receiver Daniel Jackson scores a touchdown on a 22-yard pass reception against the Michigan State Spartans during the second quarter at Huntington Bank Stadium on October 28, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Key matchup

Ohio State cornerbacks vs. Daniel Jackson

A challenge for the Buckeyes’ banged-up secondary comes from Daniel Jackson, a senior who is one of the Big Ten’s top pass catchers. Through 11 weeks, he's the third-leading receiver in the conference with 45 receptions for 681 yards and seven touchdowns, making him one of the most productive wideouts that Ohio State has faced this fall. He's also had 100 receiving yards in three out of the last four games. He'll demand their attention.

Key stat

12: Consecutive wins by Ohio State over Minnesota, its second-longest active winning streak against a Big Ten opponent. Its last loss to the Gophers was in 2000.

Joey Kaufman covers Ohio State football for The Columbus Dispatch. Follow him on Facebook and X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. He can also be contacted at jkaufman@dispatch.com.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ohio State football hosts Minnesota: 3 keys to victory for Buckeyes