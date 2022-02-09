Ohio State football assistant coaching after changes this offseason
If you thought you knew the assistant coaches that Ryan Day had on staff, think again. There were some pretty significant overhauls that took place after the regular season and after the exhilarating win in the Rose Bowl, so what we thought we knew has changed drastically.
There aren’t too many places in the country where you’ll see so many changes with the assistant coaches after an 11-win season that included a division title, Rose Bowl victory, and top-five finish in the polls, but that’s not the case at Ohio State. Ryan Day hasn’t been afraid of pulling the trigger on changes to make things even better and back at a championship level. Settling for anything less than the best just doesn’t cut it.
But yeah, it was a little dizzying to say the least, and we’re here to try and sort it all out for you. Here is a list of the ten official assistant coaches and their duties now that we believe all the dust has settled on what this staff will look like at Ohio State. We throw in Mickey Marotti as the man handling all the strength and conditioning of the program. He doesn’t count against the ten assistants allowed by the NCAA.
Head Coach - Ryan Day
Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day looking for a call on a Purdue Boilermakers touchdown during the 2nd quarter of their NCAA game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio on November 13, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network
Coaching History
2002
Boston College (GA)
Florida (GA)
Temple (WR)
Boston College (WR)
Temple (OC/WR)
Boston College (OC/QB)
Philadelphia Eagles (QB)
San Francisco 49ers (QB)
Ohio State (co-OC/QB)
Ohio State (acting HC/OC/QB)
Ohio State (Head Coach)
Head Coaching Record
34-4 (.895)
Offensive Coordinator/Tight Ends Coach - Kevin Wilson
Ohio State offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson during media day in Glendale, Arizona Tuesday, December 24. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network
Coaching History
1984–1986
Winston-Salem State (OL)
North Carolina A&T (OC/OL)
Fred T. Foard HS (NC)
Miami (OH) (OL)
Miami (OH) (OC/OL)
Miami (OH) (OC/QB)
Northwestern (OC/QB)
Northwestern (AHC/OC/QB)
Oklahoma (co-OC/OL)
Oklahoma (OC/TE/FB)
Indiana (Head Coach)
Ohio State (OC/TE)
Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers Coach - Jim Knowles
Dec 29, 2020; Orlando, FL, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys defensive coordinator Jim Knowles (center) enjoys a cigar and talks on the phone after defeating the Miami Hurricanes to win the Cheez-It Bowl Game at Camping World Stadium. Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports
Coaching History
1988
Cornell (RB)
Cornell (LB/RC)
Western Michigan (DL)
Western Michigan (DC)
Ole Miss (LB/RC)
Cornell (Head Coach)
Duke (DC/S)
Duke (DC)
Duke (DC/ILB)
Oklahoma State (DC)
Ohio State (DC/LB)
Associate Head Coach/Defensive Line Coach - Larry Johnson
Ohio State Buckeyes defensive line coach Larry Johnson smiles on the sideline during the fourth quarter of the NCAA football game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind. on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network
Coaching History
1996–1999
Penn State (DL)
Ohio State (DL/AHC)
Assistant Head Coach for Offense/Run Game Coordinator/Running Backs Coach - Tony Alford
Tony Alford, Ohio State assistant Head Coach for Offense, Running Backs watch against Michigan in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Coaching History
1995
Kent State (RB)
Iowa State (RB)
Washington (RB)
Iowa State (AHC/RB)
Louisville (RB)
Notre Dame (RB)
Notre Dame (WR)
Notre Dame (RB/Slot/Recruiting)
Notre Dame (RB/Recruiting)
Ohio State (AHC/RB)
Ohio State (AHC/RGC/RB)
Associate Head Coach for Offense/Offensive Line Coach - Justin Frye
Justin Frye jokes that the house he’ll be able to get in Ohio will be “way bigger than what I could get in Southern California.” pic.twitter.com/HkjpfsKa9p
— Griffin Strom (@GriffinStrom3) January 31, 2022
Coaching History
2007–2008
Florida (GA)
Temple (OL)
Boston College (OL)
UCLA (OL)
UCLA (OC/OL)
Ohio State (AHC/OL)
Secondary Coach/Cornerbacks Coach - Tim Walton
New hire Tim Walton coached 5-time Pro Bowl cornerback @jalenramsey now with the L-A Rams while with the @Jaguars
“Coach Walton … he’s probably one of the best DB coaches, if not the best DB coach, I’ve ever had in my life,” Ramsey said in an ESPN interview. @TheFeverABC6 pic.twitter.com/pyDoUN3eL0
— Clay Hall (@claywsyx6) January 14, 2022
Coaching History
Bowling Green (1995)
Graduate assistant
Bowling Green (1996–1998)
Running backs coach
Bowling Green (1999)
Defensive backs coach
Memphis (2000–2001)
Defensive backs coach
Syracuse (2002)
Defensive backs coach
LSU (2003)
Defensive backs coach
Miami (2004–2006)
Defensive backs coach
Miami (2007)
Defensive coordinator
Memphis (2008)
Defensive coordinator
Detroit Lions (2009–2012)
Defensive backs coach
St. Louis Rams (2013)
Defensive coordinator
New York Giants (2015–2017)
Cornerbacks coach
Jacksonville Jaguars (2019–2021)
Cornerbacks coach
Ohio State (2022–present)
Secondary/cornerbacks coach
Safeties Coach - Perry Eliano
Cincinnati Bearcats cornerbacks coach Perry Eliano talks after practice at the Higher Ground training facility in West Harrison, Ind., on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network
Coaching History
2001: Stephen F. Austin – Graduate Assistant
2002: Stephen F. Austin – Graduate Assistant
2003: Central Arkansas – RB/WR
2004: Central Arkansas – RB/WR
2005: Sam Houston – Secondary
2006: Central Arkansas – Secondary
2007: Central Arkansas – Secondary
2008: Central Arkansas – Secondary
2009: Central Arkansas – Secondary
2010: Central Arkansas – Assoc. HC/Secondary
2011: UTSA – Special Teams Coord./S
2012: UTSA – Special Teams Coord./S
2013: UTSA – Special Teams Coord./S
2014: UTSA – Special Teams Coord./S
2015: UTSA – Special Teams Coord./S
2016: Bowling Green – Assoc. HC/DC
2017: Bowling Green – Assoc. HC/DC
2018: New Mexico – Special Teams Coord./CB
2019: New Mexico – Special Teams Coord./CB
2019: New Mexico – Interim Head Coach
2020: Cincinnati – Cornerbacks
2021: Cincinnati – Cornerbacks
Passing Game Coordinator/Wide Receivers Coach - Brian Hartline
Apr 17, 2021; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes assistant coach Brian Hartline during the annual spring game at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
Coaching History
Ohio State (2017)
Offensive quality control assistant
Ohio State (2018–2021)
Wide receivers coach
Ohio State (2022–present)
Passing game coordinator & wide receivers coach
Assistant Athletic Director for Football Performance - Mickey Marotti
Nov 20, 2021; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes assistant coach Mickey Marotti before the game against the Michigan State Spartans at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
Coaching History
1987–1988
West Virginia (strength asst.)
Cincinnati (S&C)
Notre Dame (dir. of S&C)
Florida (dir. of S&C)
Ohio State (assistant AD)
Quarterbacks Coach - Corey Dennis
Apr 13, 2019; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Justin Fields (1) and coach Corey Dennis during the first half of the Spring Game at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Joe Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
Coaching History
2015
Ohio State (GA)
Ohio State (Sr. QC)
Ohio State (QB)
Special Teams Coordinator - Parker Fleming
Special teams coach Parker Fleming flashed his new Big Ten championship ring during Ohio State's Zoom media availability this morning: pic.twitter.com/BykZP4qth9
— Joey Kaufman (@joeyrkaufman) April 15, 2021
Coaching History
2012–2013
James Madison (STC/WR)
Texas State (STC/WR)
Texas State (Co-OC/QB)
Ohio State (STQC)
Ohio State (STC)
