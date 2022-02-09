Ohio State football assistant coaching after changes this offseason

If you thought you knew the assistant coaches that Ryan Day had on staff, think again. There were some pretty significant overhauls that took place after the regular season and after the exhilarating win in the Rose Bowl, so what we thought we knew has changed drastically.

There aren’t too many places in the country where you’ll see so many changes with the assistant coaches after an 11-win season that included a division title, Rose Bowl victory, and top-five finish in the polls, but that’s not the case at Ohio State. Ryan Day hasn’t been afraid of pulling the trigger on changes to make things even better and back at a championship level. Settling for anything less than the best just doesn’t cut it.

But yeah, it was a little dizzying to say the least, and we’re here to try and sort it all out for you. Here is a list of the ten official assistant coaches and their duties now that we believe all the dust has settled on what this staff will look like at Ohio State. We throw in Mickey Marotti as the man handling all the strength and conditioning of the program. He doesn’t count against the ten assistants allowed by the NCAA.

Head Coach - Ryan Day

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day looking for a call on a Purdue Boilermakers touchdown during the 2nd quarter of their NCAA game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio on November 13, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Coaching History

2002 Boston College (GA) Florida (GA) Temple (WR) Boston College (WR) Temple (OC/WR) Boston College (OC/QB) Philadelphia Eagles (QB) San Francisco 49ers (QB) Ohio State (co-OC/QB) Ohio State (acting HC/OC/QB) Ohio State (Head Coach)

Head Coaching Record

34-4 (.895)

Offensive Coordinator/Tight Ends Coach - Kevin Wilson

Ohio State offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson during media day in Glendale, Arizona Tuesday, December 24. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Coaching History

1984–1986 Winston-Salem State (OL) North Carolina A&T (OC/OL) Fred T. Foard HS (NC) Miami (OH) (OL) Miami (OH) (OC/OL) Miami (OH) (OC/QB) Northwestern (OC/QB) Northwestern (AHC/OC/QB) Oklahoma (co-OC/OL) Oklahoma (OC/TE/FB) Indiana (Head Coach) Ohio State (OC/TE)

Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers Coach - Jim Knowles

VIDEO: get to know new Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles

Dec 29, 2020; Orlando, FL, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys defensive coordinator Jim Knowles (center) enjoys a cigar and talks on the phone after defeating the Miami Hurricanes to win the Cheez-It Bowl Game at Camping World Stadium. Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Coaching History

1988 Cornell (RB) Cornell (LB/RC) Western Michigan (DL) Western Michigan (DC) Ole Miss (LB/RC) Cornell (Head Coach) Duke (DC/S) Duke (DC) Duke (DC/ILB) Oklahoma State (DC) Ohio State (DC/LB)

Associate Head Coach/Defensive Line Coach - Larry Johnson

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive line coach Larry Johnson smiles on the sideline during the fourth quarter of the NCAA football game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind. on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Coaching History

1996–1999 Penn State (DL) Ohio State (DL/AHC)

Assistant Head Coach for Offense/Run Game Coordinator/Running Backs Coach - Tony Alford

Tony Alford, Ohio State assistant Head Coach for Offense, Running Backs watch against Michigan in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Coaching History

1995 Kent State (RB) Iowa State (RB) Washington (RB) Iowa State (AHC/RB) Louisville (RB) Notre Dame (RB) Notre Dame (WR) Notre Dame (RB/Slot/Recruiting) Notre Dame (RB/Recruiting) Ohio State (AHC/RB) Ohio State (AHC/RGC/RB)

Associate Head Coach for Offense/Offensive Line Coach - Justin Frye

Justin Frye jokes that the house he’ll be able to get in Ohio will be “way bigger than what I could get in Southern California.” pic.twitter.com/HkjpfsKa9p — Griffin Strom (@GriffinStrom3) January 31, 2022

Coaching History

2007–2008 Florida (GA) Temple (OL) Boston College (OL) UCLA (OL) UCLA (OC/OL) Ohio State (AHC/OL)

Secondary Coach/Cornerbacks Coach - Tim Walton

“Coach Walton … he’s probably one of the best DB coaches, if not the best DB coach, I’ve ever had in my life,” Ramsey said in an ESPN interview. @TheFeverABC6 pic.twitter.com/pyDoUN3eL0 — Clay Hall (@claywsyx6) January 14, 2022

Coaching History

Bowling Green (1995)

Graduate assistant

Bowling Green (1996–1998)

Running backs coach

Bowling Green (1999)

Defensive backs coach

Memphis (2000–2001)

Defensive backs coach

Syracuse (2002)

Defensive backs coach

LSU (2003)

Defensive backs coach

Miami (2004–2006)

Defensive backs coach

Miami (2007)

Defensive coordinator

Memphis (2008)

Defensive coordinator

Detroit Lions (2009–2012)

Defensive backs coach

St. Louis Rams (2013)

Defensive coordinator

New York Giants (2015–2017)

Cornerbacks coach

Jacksonville Jaguars (2019–2021)

Cornerbacks coach

Ohio State (2022–present)

Secondary/cornerbacks coach

Safeties Coach - Perry Eliano

Cincinnati Bearcats cornerbacks coach Perry Eliano talks after practice at the Higher Ground training facility in West Harrison, Ind., on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Coaching History

2001: Stephen F. Austin – Graduate Assistant

2002: Stephen F. Austin – Graduate Assistant

2003: Central Arkansas – RB/WR

2004: Central Arkansas – RB/WR

2005: Sam Houston – Secondary

2006: Central Arkansas – Secondary

2007: Central Arkansas – Secondary

2008: Central Arkansas – Secondary

2009: Central Arkansas – Secondary

2010: Central Arkansas – Assoc. HC/Secondary

2011: UTSA – Special Teams Coord./S

2012: UTSA – Special Teams Coord./S

2013: UTSA – Special Teams Coord./S

2014: UTSA – Special Teams Coord./S

2015: UTSA – Special Teams Coord./S

2016: Bowling Green – Assoc. HC/DC

2017: Bowling Green – Assoc. HC/DC

2018: New Mexico – Special Teams Coord./CB

2019: New Mexico – Special Teams Coord./CB

2019: New Mexico – Interim Head Coach

2020: Cincinnati – Cornerbacks

2021: Cincinnati – Cornerbacks

Passing Game Coordinator/Wide Receivers Coach - Brian Hartline

Apr 17, 2021; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes assistant coach Brian Hartline during the annual spring game at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Coaching History

Ohio State (2017)

Offensive quality control assistant

Ohio State (2018–2021)

Wide receivers coach

Ohio State (2022–present)

Passing game coordinator & wide receivers coach

Assistant Athletic Director for Football Performance - Mickey Marotti

Nov 20, 2021; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes assistant coach Mickey Marotti before the game against the Michigan State Spartans at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Coaching History

1987–1988 West Virginia (strength asst.) Cincinnati (S&C) Notre Dame (dir. of S&C) Florida (dir. of S&C) Ohio State (assistant AD)

Quarterbacks Coach - Corey Dennis

Apr 13, 2019; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Justin Fields (1) and coach Corey Dennis during the first half of the Spring Game at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Joe Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Coaching History

2015 Ohio State (GA) Ohio State (Sr. QC) Ohio State (QB)

Special Teams Coordinator - Parker Fleming

Special teams coach Parker Fleming flashed his new Big Ten championship ring during Ohio State's Zoom media availability this morning: pic.twitter.com/BykZP4qth9 — Joey Kaufman (@joeyrkaufman) April 15, 2021

Coaching History

2012–2013 James Madison (STC/WR) Texas State (STC/WR) Texas State (Co-OC/QB) Ohio State (STQC) Ohio State (STC)

