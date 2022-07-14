Ohio State football announces special promotions for October home games

Earlier this week, we got some information on some special events and promotions for Ohio State football home games in September. But one month does not a season make, so the Buckeye football program followed up with news on some further home game promotions for the October games on Wednesday.

First things first, Ohio State will use the home game against Rutgers on October 1 as its homecoming game. Nothing against the Scarlet Knights, but we like OSU’s chances of making everyone that traveled far and wide back to Columbus happy for that one. Ohio State will also be celebrating the 100 years of Ohio Stadium during the game.

After that, Ohio State will travel to Michigan State, then return back to the ‘Shoe on October 22 to face Iowa for the first time since that ugly 2017 game in Iowa City. To give the home team and fans a boost, the game will be a scarlet out with fans being asked to wear all scarlet. Don’t be surprised if the Ohio State football team wears the all-red uniforms as well.

OᑕTOᗷEᖇ 🏈themes:

⚔️: Homecoming + The Shoe 100 Celebration

🦅: SCARLET THE SHOEhttps://t.co/T3wK8z2iK6 pic.twitter.com/0UmfTjNh8V — Ohio State Buckeyes 🌰 (@OhioStAthletics) July 13, 2022

This year should be a lot of fun with Ohio State having a chance for some pretty special things. There are only a couple of more months to go.

