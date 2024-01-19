Ohio State football announces date of annual Spring Game for 2024

It’s a sign that things are starting to turn towards another football season when the annual Spring Game takes place in the ‘Shoe. It’s not for everyone, but it does provide a look at the team and a chance to get inside one of the most iconic and venerable stadiums in the country for a cheaper price at the end of spring practice.

If that sort of thing suits your fancy, then mark your calendar because the Ohio State football program shared the date of this year’s game when sharing a graphic about an upcoming coaches clinic.

This year’s festivities will take place on Saturday, April 13, one day after the two-day OSU coaches clinic that is set to take place on April 11 and 12.

No time has been provided for the game as of yet, but we’re sure that will be shared at a later date. When it is, we’ll have it for you.

