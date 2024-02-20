Ohio State football analyst Joe Philbin to reportedly leave for NFL job

Joe Philbin, a senior advisor and analyst for Ohio State last season, is returning to the NFL.

The NFL Network reported Tuesday that the Las Vegas Raiders are hiring the 62-year-old Philbin as a senior offensive assistant.

Nov 14, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys offensive line coach Joe Philbin on the sidelines in the second half against the Atlanta Falcons at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Before joining the Buckeyes’ support staff, he had spent two decades in the league, including four seasons as the Miami Dolphins’ coach, a stint that saw him coach co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Brian Hartline .

Philbin had last been in college in 2002 as the offensive line coach at Iowa.

His presence on the staff at Ohio State offered additional experience and a background with the offensive line. He had been the offensive line coach with the Dallas Cowboys from 2020-22 before his arrival.

Todd Fitch remains as another senior advisor and analyst with the Buckeyes

Joey Kaufman covers Ohio State football for The Columbus Dispatch and can be reached at jkaufman@dispatch.com.

