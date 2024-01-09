Ohio State football is already a 3.5-point favorite vs. Michigan in 2024

Ohio State may have just watched Michigan win its 10th national championship in school history with a 34-13 win against Washington Monday night.

But according to FanDuel Sportsbook, Ohio State is already favored to end its three-game losing streak against the Wolverines in November.

FanDuel has the Buckeyes as 3.5-point favorites against Michigan Nov. 30 at Ohio Stadium. The over/under is set at 49.5 points, while Ohio State's money line odds sit at -166.

Ohio State covered seven of 12 games in 2023 against the spread. The Buckeyes were three-point favorites against Michigan in Ann Arbor ahead of their 30-24 loss Nov. 25. Ohio State was also four-point favorites before losing to Missouri 14-3 in the Cotton Bowl Dec. 29.

Since the 2023 season ended, Ohio State has added four transfers: former Kansas State quarterback Will Howard, former Ohio tight end Will Kacmarek, former Mississippi running back Quinshon Judkins and former Alabama offensive lineman Seth McLaughlin.

Ohio State is in the middle of its longest losing streak to Michigan since 1995-97. If the Buckeyes lose to the Wolverines in November, the Buckeyes' losing streak would be the longest since 1988-91.

Ohio State has third-best odds to win 2024 national championship

Dec 29, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Lincoln Kienholz (12) talks to Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day in the third quarter against Missouri Tigers during the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic at AT&T Stadium.

Heading into the first season with the expanded College Football Playoff, FanDuel is giving Ohio State the best odds of any Big Ten team to win the next national championship.

Ohio State has +750 odds to take home its first national title since 2014. The Buckeyes sit behind Georgia (+350) and Alabama (+550).

Of the top 12 teams in terms of betting odds, four are from the Big Ten: Ohio State, Michigan (+1000), Oregon (+1200) and Penn State (+2500).

Here's Ohio State's national championship odds from other major sportsbooks:

BetMGM: Ohio State: +800

DraftKings: Ohio State +800

Bet365: Ohio State +800

Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts

cgay@dispatch.com

@_ColinGay

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: OSU football is already favored against Michigan in 2024