Ohio State football advances in 2025 Texas 5-star cornerback’s recruitment

As many of us have seen during the last year plus, the Ohio State football program has been trying to turn its defensive back room.

Multiple new faces who we will see this season — and in seasons to come — are helping defensive coordinator Jim Knowles, and secondary coach Tim Walton, make the change.

The Buckeyes are going to be content with just making the adjustment for one season, they want it to be a reoccurring reload, and 2025 Texas cornerback, Devin Sanchez, is one prospect that could help continue the changes.

The 6-foot, 2-inch, 170-pound defender dropped his top 10 list on Thursday afternoon, with Ohio State making the cut.

Sanchez has been to Columbus multiple times, so it should be no surprise that the Buckeyes graphic made this announcement. The corner is one of the best recruits in the 2025 class, ranking No. 2 at his position and 7th nationally according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

Also included in Sanchez’s top ten were Michigan, LSU, Alabama, USC, Texas, Florida State, Oregon, Oklahoma, and Texas Tech.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire