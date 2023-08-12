Mar 9, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes special teams coordinator Parker Fleming works on punt drills during spring football practice at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

Ohio State has added a highly ranked long snapper to its 2024 recruiting class.

Morrow Evans, who snaps at Episcopal High School in suburban Houston, announced his commitment on Saturday.

“This game means so much to me and to do what I love at the next level is a blessing,” he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “With that said I am 100% Committed to THE Ohio State University!”

Rubio Long Snapping ranks Evans as the No. 2 long snapper in the nation in the 2024 class behind Rylan Vagana of Huntington Beach, California.

The Buckeyes have three long snappers on the roster this season among John Ferlmann, a redshirt sophomore from transferred from Arizona State this winter, as well as junior walk-ons Collin Johnson and Max Lomonico.

