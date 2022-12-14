Ohio State football adds four-star QB Lincoln Kienholz to 2023 recruiting class
After Brock Glenn's flip to Florida State left Ohio State football without a quarterback in the 2023 class, Lincoln Kienholz changed that Wednesday morning.
The four-star quarterback out of Pierre, South Dakota announced he flipped his commitment from Washington to the Buckeyes, joining Ohio State as the No. 211 player and No. 14 quarterback in the 2023 class according to 247Sports composite rankings.
After long talks and consideration, I and very blessed with this opportunity. Thank you to @CoreyDennis_ and the staff and also everyone that’s been along on this ride. I’m excited to announce I am committing to @OhioStateFB🌰. #GoBuckeyes pic.twitter.com/OpO2ghcYIw
— Lincoln Kienholz (@LincolnKienholz) December 14, 2022
"After long talks and consideration, I (am) very blessed with this opportunity," Kienholtz tweeted Wednesday. "Thank you to (Corey Dennis) and the staff and also everyone that's been along on this ride."
Kienholz was the 2022 MaxPreps South Dakota High School Player of the Year, throwing 3,422 passing yards, 46 touchdowns and six interceptions with a 66.6% completion rate. As a runner, Kienholz had 1,436 rushing yards and 24 touchdowns, while adding 12 tackles and four interceptions on defense.
Kienholtz joins a quarterback room that is set to include Kyle McCord and Devin Brown, while five-star Dylan Raiola remains committed in the 2024 class.
He is the first player from South Dakota to commit to Ohio State since Grant Schmidt in 2015.
