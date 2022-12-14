Ohio State football adds four-star QB Lincoln Kienholz to 2023 recruiting class

After Brock Glenn's flip to Florida State left Ohio State football without a quarterback in the 2023 class, Lincoln Kienholz changed that Wednesday morning.

The four-star quarterback out of Pierre, South Dakota announced he flipped his commitment from Washington to the Buckeyes, joining Ohio State as the No. 211 player and No. 14 quarterback in the 2023 class according to 247Sports composite rankings.

After long talks and consideration, I and very blessed with this opportunity. Thank you to @CoreyDennis_ and the staff and also everyone that’s been along on this ride. I’m excited to announce I am committing to @OhioStateFB🌰. #GoBuckeyes pic.twitter.com/OpO2ghcYIw — Lincoln Kienholz (@LincolnKienholz) December 14, 2022

"After long talks and consideration, I (am) very blessed with this opportunity," Kienholtz tweeted Wednesday. "Thank you to (Corey Dennis) and the staff and also everyone that's been along on this ride."

Kienholz was the 2022 MaxPreps South Dakota High School Player of the Year, throwing 3,422 passing yards, 46 touchdowns and six interceptions with a 66.6% completion rate. As a runner, Kienholz had 1,436 rushing yards and 24 touchdowns, while adding 12 tackles and four interceptions on defense.

Recruit Lincoln Kienholz visits Ohio Stadium during the Ohio State, Michigan game.

Kienholtz joins a quarterback room that is set to include Kyle McCord and Devin Brown, while five-star Dylan Raiola remains committed in the 2024 class.

He is the first player from South Dakota to commit to Ohio State since Grant Schmidt in 2015.

Ohio State football schedule 2022

Story continues

Ohio State football schedule 2023

Here's what Ohio State's 2023 football schedule looks like.

Sept. 2: Ohio State vs. Indiana, Memorial Stadium, Bloomington, Indiana

Sept. 9: Ohio State vs. Youngstown State, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Sept. 16: Ohio State vs. Western Kentucky, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Sept. 23: Ohio State vs. Notre Dame, Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend, Indiana

Oct. 7: Ohio State vs. Maryland, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Oct. 14: Ohio State vs. Purdue, Ross-Ade Stadium, West Lafayette, Indiana

Oct. 21: Ohio State vs. Penn State, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Oct. 28: Ohio State vs. Wisconsin, Camp Randall Stadium, Madison, Wisconsin

Nov. 4: Ohio State vs. Rutgers, SHI Stadium, Piscataway, New Jersey

Nov. 11: Ohio State vs. Michigan State, Spartan Stadium, East Lansing, Michigan

Nov. 18: Ohio State vs. Minnesota, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Nov. 25: Ohio State vs. Michigan, Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, Michigan

Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Lincoln Kienholz joins 2023 Ohio State football recruiting class