Ohio State football adds 2024 safety Jaylen McClain to recruiting class

Ohio State football has its third defensive commitment of the 2024 class.

Starting with linebackers Garrett Stover and Payton Pierce, the Buckeyes added four-star safety Jaylen McClain to the 2024 class Monday, who picked Ohio State over Notre Dame and USC among others.

McClain was offered by safeties coach Perry Eliano and Ohio State in March, and did not have the Buckeyes in his initial top 10 released in February.

McClain, a West Orange, New Jersey native, is ranked as the No. 243 player and No. 22 safety in the 2024 class according to the 247Sports composite rankings.

Last season for Seton Hall Prep, McClain recorded 83 tackles and one interception.

A pass intended for Dylan Hakes of Delbarton is broken up by Jaylen McClain of Seton Hall Prep in the first half as Seton Hall Prep played Delbarton in football on October 16, 2021 at Delbarton in Morristown.

In the Ryan Day era, Ohio State has signed four players from New Jersey: linebacker Cody Simon, center Luke Wypler, safety Ronnie Hickman and safety Jayden Bonsu, who was the No. 273 player in the 2023 class out of Jersey City.

McClain is the 14th member of Ohio State's 2024 class, and is the Xth from outside of the state of Ohio, including wide receivers Mylan Graham and Jeremiah Smith, quarterback Air Noland, running backs Jordan Lyle and James Peoples, offensive lineman Ian Moore, Pierce and tight end Max LeBlanc

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Jaylen McClain, 2024 safety, commits to Ohio State football