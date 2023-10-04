Ohio State football 5-star target posts interesting birthday message

With the Ohio State Football coaches on the road recruiting last week, it gave them a chance to see multiple prospects across the country.

One of them was Texas 2025 cornerback, Devin Sanchez. The 6-foot, 2-inch, 170-pound star is one of the best prospects in his class, checking in as the No. 1 at his position and 6th overall according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

Sanchez has long been a Buckeye target, and OSU is in a very good position to land the top corner. Today is his birthday and he shared on post on X, the website formerly known as Twitter. One of those pictures is different from the other…

Blessed to see another year🙏🏽🎉 pic.twitter.com/DrWYWqE0w8 — Devin Sanchez (@Devin2416) October 4, 2023

I’ll give you a hint, lower right corner. It’s Sanchez along with his parents standing in the middle of the “Block O” inside Ohio Stadium. It’s a small addition, but could very well turn out to be important.

Sanchez is also expected to be back where that picture was taken soon. According to this report by 247Sports Bill Kurelic (subscription required) he will be in Columbus for the Penn State game.

Happy birthday Devin!

