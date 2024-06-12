Ohio State football 2025 wide receiver target commits to Georgia

Ohio State football has no issues recruiting wide receivers, but it doesn’t always work out for the Buckeyes.

Illinois 2026 wide receiver, Tayln Taylor, was set to make an official visit to Columbus later this month, but after he saw Georgia, a decision was made for the Bulldogs.

Ohio State has one commitment in the class at the current moment, New Jersey’s De’zie Jones. They are top contenders for four of the nations top six receivers according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings, Dakorien Moore, Kaliq Lockett, Jaime Ffrench and Vernell Brown III.

If the Buckeyes are able get commitments from two of those four, it would be a great cycle.

The Buckeyes don’t have many fallback options at the moment, so they must feel good about where they stand with their remaining targets.

