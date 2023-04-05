Ohio State football 2024 recruiting commitment tracker

The Ohio State football program has been recruiting at an elite level for a long time despite the hopes of many and the last couple of losses to Michigan, that looks to continue under Ryan Day as things move forward.

We like to keep track of each recruiting cycle and the commitments when they happen in one spot and we’re doing it again for the 2024 class, one that looks like it’s shaping up to be another monster one.

There’s still a long way before the class is complete and the verbal commitments turn into official letters of intent, but as things change — whether additions or subtractions — we’ll keep track of it all.

Here is a running, real-time look at the Ohio State football 2024 recruiting class as things change.

Jeremiah Smith, Wide Receiver

Recruiting Profile

***** (5-star)

Measurables | 6-foot, 3-inches, 198-pounds

From | Chaminade Madonna-Prep (Hollywood, FL)

247Sports Composite Ratings | No. 1 rated WR and No. 2 overall

Mylan Graham, Wide Receiver

Buckeye Nation im home 🌰🌰 https://t.co/SnQaOpmhWZ — Mylan Graham (@MylanGraham) April 4, 2023

Recruiting Profile

***** (5-star)

Measurables | 6-foot, 1-inch, 170-pounds

From | New Haven (New Haven, IN)

247Sports Composite Ratings | No. 5 rated WR and No. 27 overall

James Peoples, Running Back

I Wanted to thank my Family, Coaches, and Friends for supporting me through this entire process. I wanted to also thank all the Universities who have recruited me… With that being said I will be Committing to the University OF 🅾️HIO STATE 🌰‼️@OhioStateFB @Bucknuts247 @Birm pic.twitter.com/LvRrNcWoOP — James (@James_peoples17) April 3, 2023

Recruiting Profile

**** (4-star)

Measurables | 5-foot, 10-inches, 192-pounds

From | Veterans Memorial (San Antonio, TX)

247Sports Composite Ratings | No. 5 rated RB and No. 69 overall

Story continues

Ian Moore, Offensive Line

Recruiting Profile

**** (4-star)

Measurables | 6-foot, 5-inches, 295-pounds

From | New Palestine (New Palestine, IN)

247Sports Composite Ratings | No. 4 rated IOL and No. 88 overall

Garrett Stover, Linebacker

After a lot of thought I’ve decided to commit to The Ohio State University! I’d like to thank everyone that has supported me throughout this process and all of the programs that recruited me! #gobucks #BOOM pic.twitter.com/BRBwXn7ODF — Garrett Stover (@GarrettStover2) November 22, 2022

Recruiting Profile

**** (4-star)

Measurables | 6-foot, 195-pounds

From | Big Walnut (Sunbury, OH)

247Sports Composite Ratings | No. 12 rated LB and No. 139 overall

Deontae Armstrong, Offensive Tackle

Recruiting Profile

**** (4-star)

Measurables | 6-foot, 6-inches, 280-pounds

From | St. Edward (Lakewood, OH)

247Sports Composite Ratings | No. 25 rated OT and No. 313 overall

Devontae Armstrong, Offensive Line

Recruiting Profile

**** (4-star)

Measurables | 6-foot, 5-inches, 288-pounds

From | St. Edward (Lakewood, OH)

247Sports Composite Ratings | No. 23 rated IOL and No. 354 overall

Marc Nave, Offensive Line

Recruiting Profile

*** (3-star)

Measurables | 6-foot, 5-inches, 315-pounds

From | Central Catholic (Toledo, OH)

247Sports Composite Ratings | No. 31 rated IOL and No. 549 overall

