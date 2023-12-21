Ohio State football 2024 recruiting class superlatives

Now that Ohio State football’s 2024 recruiting class members have signed (at least most of them), we can now dream of what they will be when they suit up for the Scarlet and Gray and run out of the tunnel on the banks of the Olentangy.

It’s literally Christmas before Christmas in college football circles, as Ryan Day has managed to once again recruit a group that is among the top in the country and inside the Big Ten. With that being said, I always like to make predictions as to how some of the signees careers will go.

Here is my best guesses as who will be instant impact players, who was underrated by recruiting services, and who could bring home some hardware during their tenure in Columbus.

Instant impact offense: Wide receiver Jeremiah Smith

Jeremiah Smith already had a TD less than 30 seconds into the game 😤 🏆 🏈 @Jermiah_Smith1 pic.twitter.com/cotgEfTciF — MaxPreps (@MaxPreps) December 8, 2023

What to know

As the No. 1 overall prospect in the country, Smith will enter a deep and talented wide receiver room. That won’t matter much, as the Floridian should be in the 2-deep immediately. It would not surprise me at all to see him with over 30 receptions and 500 yards with 3-4 scores.

*At the time of this writing, OSU has yet to announce receipt of Smith’s letter of intent, but that should be a mere formality (we hope).

Instant impact defense: Defensive end Eddrick Houston

Buford 5⭐️ defensive lineman Eddrick Houston says he finalized his decision *this morning* between Ohio State and Alabama after talking to Ryan Day around 9am. I asked what final sticking points were, his answer is below. pic.twitter.com/6X9VWF7n4o — Justin Felder (@Justin_FOX5) December 20, 2023

What to know

The crown jewel of the Buckeyes defensive efforts, Houston has the frame that is ready for the college game right now at 6-foot, 3-inches and 265-pounds. The two starters’ status is unknown, as Jack Sawyer and J.T. Tuimoloua have yet to make their intentions known, but Houston should see time early and often regardless of who is in front of him.

Future award winner offense: Wide receiver Jeremiah Smith

Meet the #1 Player in the country 🌟 ‘24 Jeremiah Smith

(#1 Nationally)

(#1 WR)

(#1 Player in FL) He’ll be dominating in college very soon 👀 pic.twitter.com/cttJdir9do — College Football Report (@CFBRep) November 19, 2023

Why

Well, we just saw Marvin Harrison Jr. win the Biletnikoff Trophy, the first Buckeye to do so since Terry Glenn in 1995. It seems like Ohio State won’t have to wait nearly as long for the third winner to roam the halls of the Woody Hayes Facility, as Smith is an elite player who should see plenty of time for the Buckeyes early and often. He’s a human-highlight reel loading as we speak.

Future award winner defense: Cornerback Aaron Scott

L O C K . D O W N🔒 Aaron Scott Jr. (@AaronScottJr1) is a menace in the secondary. Ranked No. 50 in the ESPN 300 Ohio State, Michigan, Oregon, and many more are in pursuit 👀 He’ll be at Under Next Camp this Sunday in Ohio 🙌 #UANext pic.twitter.com/rtenDKq4R1 — The Underclassman Report (@TheUCReport) May 4, 2023

What to know

The intensity in which Scott plays with screams that he will eventually be in the mix for the Thorpe Award. He has elite size at 6-foot, 2-inches and great hands as well. Although I didn’t pick him a the early impact defensive freshman, he will play and play well when it’s his time.

Underrated offense: Tight end Damarion Witten

Week 3 Friday Featured Game 🌟 4Q | 9:56

#3 Glenville – 16

#5 Avon – 14 OSU tight end commit Damarion Witten goes full video game mode on this 32-yard, go-ahead TD reception! 😱 🎮 #NEOFB 🏈 pic.twitter.com/YsIK9eTJpz — NEO Zone HS Sports (@NEOZoneHS) September 2, 2023

What to know

If you haven’t heard, Witten won MVP of the U.S Army Bowl after catching three touchdown passes. According to the 247Sports Composite Rankings, he’s just the No. 27 player at his position and 455th overall. I loved his senior film and wholeheartedly believe that he will outperform his ranking as a mismatch nightmare for opposing defenses.

Underrated defense: Linebacker Payton Pierce

Who else but Ohio St commit Payton Pierce coming up with a sack on this third downhttps://t.co/Obemu4bU08 pic.twitter.com/qY0jrlDFD6 — Sam Spiegelman (@samspiegs) November 25, 2023

What to know

Had he not suffered an injury during his junior season which caused him to miss it completely, Pierce would have been more highly ranked entering his final campaign. It would have helped him as he ended up as the No. 19 linebacker and 204th overall prospect in the 247Sports Composite Rankings. There is no way that 18 other players are better than Pierce, and like Witten, should outperform his current place in the rankings.

Who I’m excited about offense: Running back James Peoples

Finally Back on the field with my brothers, been to long ✊🏾‼️ ⭕️-H-I-⭕️ Game 1 – 13 Carries 173 yds – 2tds 🔽 21 Carries – 232 yds – 4tds

1 rec – 23 yds – 1td@Bill_Kurelic @BuckeyeScoop @Fhall565Hall @adamgorney @NakishaPeoples @peeps1133 https://t.co/zbtVkOq3Uu pic.twitter.com/ALHNubwXPf — James (@James_peoples17) October 15, 2023

What to know

Much was made about Jordan Lyle decommitting and ending up at Miami, but let’s not forget that Peoples is the higher ranked recruit. His playing style is unique, explosive yet powerful, and he catches the ball well out of the backfield. Peoples reminds me of a bigger TreVeyon Henderson, and we know how that turned out.

Who I’m excited about defense: Safety Leroy Roker

Ohio State fans, lemme introduce you to Leroy Roker. This comes after his second INT of the game against Cardinal Mooney. pic.twitter.com/CDThfuAPrG — Alex Martin ♛ (@NP_AlexMartin) October 21, 2023

What to know

If there is one aspect of recruiting that Iowa does well, it’s finding undervalued defensive prospects and making them into stars. Current Hawkeye, Cooper DeJean, was just the No. 359 overall prospect of the 2021 class according to 247Sports Composite Rankings, and Roker is nowhere near that but was highly coveted by Iowa. He’s the type of player that enters the program with no hype and is looked back on as a huge steal.

Contact/Follow @BuckeyesWire on X (formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Michael Chen on X.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire