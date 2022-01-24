Ohio State football 2023 recruiting commitment tracker
Recruiting at the highest levels of college football is a year-round job, and it’s no different at Ohio State. The Buckeyes are likely going to land another top-five class for the 2022 cycle, but they’ve also started gaining commitments for the 2023 class as well.
We like to keep track of these things as they happen, and with each new commitment, we’ll add to the list of tracking the recruiting class as they occur complete with 247Sports Composite Rankings, a brief bio, and the announcement when it all went down.
Here we go with all the commitments that have given their verbal word to Ohio State so far in the 2023 class.
4-star tight end, Ty Lockwood
All glory to God! Thankful for it all! GO BUCKEYES ❗️🌰🌰🌰 pic.twitter.com/5JWMqno8Y1
— Ty Lockwood (@TyLockwood7) August 19, 2021
Recruiting Bio
Measurables: 6-foot, 5-inches, 225-pounds
From: Independence | Thompson’s Station, TN
247Sports Composite Ratings: No. 9 rated TE and No. 124 overall
4-star interior offensive lineman, Joshua Padilla
B⭕️⭕️M!!!!! @CoachStudOL @CoachCookOL @OSUCoachKDub @ryandaytime @OhioStateFB @Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/wxBfCc1R0U
— Joshua Padilla (@JoshuaPadilla66) November 4, 2021
Recruiting Bio
Measurables: 6-foot, 4-inches, 265-pounds
From: Wayne | Dayton, OH
247Sports Composite Ratings: No. 6 rated IOL and No. 126 overall
4-star safety, Cedrick Hawkins
🤍new year new things 🤞🏾🦍 pic.twitter.com/YJeSTPiVM6
— Ced🎭🥷🏽 (@cedrick_hawkins) January 1, 2022
Recruiting Bio
Measurables: 6-foot, 165-pounds
From: Cocoa | Titusville, FL
247Sports Composite Ratings: No. 19 rated safety and No. 226 overall
3-star defensive tackle, Will Smith, Jr.
When you kn⭕️w, you kn⭕️w!!#committed #grateful @R2X_Rushmen1 @CoachJimKnowles @ryandaytime @markpantoni @etwill21 pic.twitter.com/EV477J0OsI
— Will Smith (@iwillsmithjr) January 23, 2022
Recruiting Bio
Measurables: 6-foot, 3-inches, 260-pounds
From: Dublin Coffman | Dublin, OH
247Sports Composite Ratings: No. 71 rated DL and No. 540 overall
