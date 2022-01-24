Ohio State football 2023 recruiting commitment tracker

Recruiting at the highest levels of college football is a year-round job, and it’s no different at Ohio State. The Buckeyes are likely going to land another top-five class for the 2022 cycle, but they’ve also started gaining commitments for the 2023 class as well.

We like to keep track of these things as they happen, and with each new commitment, we’ll add to the list of tracking the recruiting class as they occur complete with 247Sports Composite Rankings, a brief bio, and the announcement when it all went down.

Here we go with all the commitments that have given their verbal word to Ohio State so far in the 2023 class.

4-star tight end, Ty Lockwood

Recruiting Bio

Measurables: 6-foot, 5-inches, 225-pounds

From: Independence | Thompson’s Station, TN

247Sports Composite Ratings: No. 9 rated TE and No. 124 overall

4-star interior offensive lineman, Joshua Padilla

Recruiting Bio

Measurables: 6-foot, 4-inches, 265-pounds

From: Wayne | Dayton, OH

247Sports Composite Ratings: No. 6 rated IOL and No. 126 overall

Story continues

4-star safety, Cedrick Hawkins

Recruiting Bio

Measurables: 6-foot, 165-pounds

From: Cocoa | Titusville, FL

247Sports Composite Ratings: No. 19 rated safety and No. 226 overall

3-star defensive tackle, Will Smith, Jr.

Recruiting Bio

Measurables: 6-foot, 3-inches, 260-pounds

From: Dublin Coffman | Dublin, OH

247Sports Composite Ratings: No. 71 rated DL and No. 540 overall

